Tech Investor Buys Crypt Near Marilyn Monroe for $195K at Star-Studded Auction

Beverley Hills tech investor Anthony Jabin achieved his "lifetime dream" by purchasing a burial crypt adjacent to Marilyn Monroe's for $195,000 during an auction that also featured items from Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The event, organized by Julien's Auctions, attracted global attention as fans and collectors vied for memorabilia linked to two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century. Monroe, who passed away in 1962, remains a figure of immense interest, with her films and the mystery surrounding her death continuing to captivate.

Record-Breaking Auction

The auction, dubbed Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe, saw fierce competition over several days. Among the highlight sales was Marilyn Monroe's pink Pucci dress, which fetched an astonishing $325,000, setting a new record for the highest sum paid for a Monroe dress at auction. The event also featured a wide array of personal items from both Monroe and Hefner, including Monroe's used Elizabeth Arden lipstick, which sold for $65,000, and a selection of Hefner's personal effects like his trademark smoking jacket and pipe.

A Lifetime Dream Fulfilled

For Anthony Jabin, the purchase of the crypt next to Monroe was more than an investment; it was the fulfillment of a lifelong aspiration. "Always dreamt of being next to Monroe," Jabin expressed, highlighting the emotional significance of his purchase. The crypt, located in Los Angeles, California, not only places him near Monroe but also in proximity to Hugh Hefner, who had purchased the vault next to Monroe's in 1992. Jabin's purchases didn't stop at the crypt; he also acquired a swimming costume once owned by Monroe and Hefner's old bed, further cementing his connection to these two personalities.

Continued Fascination

The auction and its outcomes underscore the enduring fascination with Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner, two figures who have left indelible marks on American culture and beyond. Monroe's legacy as a film star and a symbol of beauty and vulnerability, juxtaposed with Hefner's controversial yet impactful role in media and sexual liberation, presents a complex tableau for fans and critics alike. As items like Monroe's dress and Hefner's smoking jacket find new homes, they carry with them stories of a bygone era, reminding us of the lasting influence of these two icons.

The sale of the crypt near Marilyn Monroe's final resting place, along with the auction's record-breaking moments, highlights not only the market value of celebrity memorabilia but also the deep personal connections that fans continue to feel towards Monroe and Hefner. As new owners like Anthony Jabin cherish these items, they keep alive the legends of Monroe and Hefner, ensuring that their stories remain a part of contemporary conversations and reflections on 20th-century culture.