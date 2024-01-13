en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tech Industry Shaken by Google Job Cuts: Long-Time Engineer Sees Opportunity in Change

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Tech Industry Shaken by Google Job Cuts: Long-Time Engineer Sees Opportunity in Change

Google, the tech behemoth, has begun 2024 with significant job cuts, marking a disconcerting trend in the tech industry. The move, affecting several hundred employees across a spectrum of teams and departments, including hardware, voice assistance, and engineering, echoes a similar pattern in other tech heavyweights such as Amazon and Unity Software. Amidst these layoffs, a veteran engineer, Kevin Bourrillion, has been let go after nearly two decades of service at Google.

The Disquieting Trend of Tech Layoffs

Google’s job cuts, particularly in hardware, Nest, Pixel, Fitbit devices, and its augmented reality team, come a year after the company slashed nearly 12,000 jobs, shrinking its workforce by approximately 6%. Other tech companies, including Amazon’s Twitch, Discord, and Duolingo, are also cutting their workforce. Twitch is reportedly paring down 35% of its staff, adding to the overall anxiety in the tech industry.

There are mounting concerns about the role of AI in these job cuts. A recent survey reveals that 37% of business leaders claimed AI had supplanted human workers in 2023, and 44% are anticipating layoffs due to increased AI efficiency in 2024. Despite these unsettling trends, data suggest a stabilization in the job market.

Bourrillion’s Surprising Response to Layoff

Amidst this landscape of uncertainty, Kevin Bourrillion, the affected Google engineer, has demonstrated resilience and optimism. Bourrillion, who founded and led a team for over 16 years, views his sudden layoff as an opportunity to shift gears in life. In a post shared on an unspecified platform, he expressed his intention to focus on personal pursuits such as cycling, reading, drumming, and travel.

Bourrillion’s response to his layoff is refreshingly positive. He has been contemplating a change in his life for a while and sees this unexpected development as an avenue to explore new activities. In his message, he asked for no sympathy, stating that his long tenure at Google and the experiences gained have been a great privilege.

Job Cuts: A Shared Tech Industry Experience

Google’s layoffs are part of a broader narrative in the tech industry. Companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm have also downsized their workforces in 2024. As the world navigates the implications of AI and adjusts to post-pandemic demand, tech companies are reshaping their workforce to adapt to new realities. Although the scale of the layoffs is smaller than in previous years, the impact on employees and the industry is substantial.

Despite the daunting scenario, the resilience and positivity demonstrated by veterans like Bourrillion are heartening. As the industry navigates through these challenging times, the human element resurfaces, reminding us that the pulse of a story lies in its narrative of struggle, ambition, and human will.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 mins ago
Senior Care Authority Expands Footprint, Earns Recognitions for Innovation and Culture
Senior Care Authority, a renowned elder care consulting and senior placement company, celebrates a significant milestone with the addition of over 20 new franchise locations in 2023. This expansion showcases the company’s remarkable growth, now operating across 30 states in more than 100 locations, an undeniable testament to the rising demand for comprehensive senior care
Senior Care Authority Expands Footprint, Earns Recognitions for Innovation and Culture
Surrey Firm Sues Burnaby School District and Yellowridge for Unpaid Work
20 mins ago
Surrey Firm Sues Burnaby School District and Yellowridge for Unpaid Work
Fujitsu's Controversial Role in UK Post Office Scandal and Ongoing Government Contracts
21 mins ago
Fujitsu's Controversial Role in UK Post Office Scandal and Ongoing Government Contracts
Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings
10 mins ago
Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings
The Trading Post: A Marysville Treasure Trove
15 mins ago
The Trading Post: A Marysville Treasure Trove
BlackStar Enterprise Group CEO to Feature on 'New to The Street' Corporate Interviews
16 mins ago
BlackStar Enterprise Group CEO to Feature on 'New to The Street' Corporate Interviews
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
1 min
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball: A Landscape of Competition and Triumph
2 mins
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball: A Landscape of Competition and Triumph
College Hockey Showdown: Teams Battle Across East and Midwest
2 mins
College Hockey Showdown: Teams Battle Across East and Midwest
Clippers' Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade
3 mins
Clippers' Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade
Courtside Drama: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matchups Unfold
3 mins
Courtside Drama: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matchups Unfold
Julia Hart's Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black
3 mins
Julia Hart's Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
3 mins
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
4 mins
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
5 mins
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app