en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tech Giants Warn Digital Wallet Regulations Could Stifle Innovation

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Tech Giants Warn Digital Wallet Regulations Could Stifle Innovation

In the rapidly evolving tech landscape, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) proposal to regulate digital wallet and payment app providers has stirred up a maelstrom of debate, and now the industry’s leading coalition, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), is voicing its concerns. The CCIA, which represents high-profile tech corporations like Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and X (previously known as Twitter), argues that the proposed regulation could potentially stifle innovation and limit market access for startup players.

Regulating Digital Wallets Like Banks

Back in November, the CFPB announced its intent to supervise digital wallet and payment app services just like banks. This would involve stringent inspections for compliance with various laws, including those related to unfair practices, privacy protections, and executive conduct. If enacted, the proposal is expected to affect 17 companies responsible for a staggering 13 billion payments annually.

CCIA’s Concerns

The CCIA has expressed serious reservations about the proposal, asserting that it could be excessively burdensome and potentially more harmful than beneficial. According to the association, the CFPB’s proposal fails to identify specific consumer risks clearly and erroneously views digital payment providers as direct competitors to traditional banks. The CCIA maintains that this is a flawed perspective, as it overlooks the complementary nature of services provided by these digital entities and their banking counterparts.

Implications for the Industry

While some representatives from the banking industry have welcomed the proposed regulation, considering it a move towards fair play, the CCIA warns that it could put a damper on innovation and growth. The association’s head of regulatory policy, Krisztian Katona, has gone on record stating that the proposal is overly burdensome and could do more harm than good. In a comment letter to the CFPB, the CCIA has outlined these issues and suggested that the regulation should take into account the unique market dynamics of the digital wallet and payment app industry.

This ongoing debate between regulatory bodies and industry associations underscores the complexity of integrating traditional banking practices with burgeoning digital financial services. As the discourse unfolds, the future of digital wallets and payment apps remains uncertain. One thing is clear, though: the outcome will significantly impact the trajectory of the finance-tech nexus.

0
Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework
Brookfield Renewable, a leading operator in renewable power and decarbonization solutions, has unveiled the issuance of C$400 million medium-term notes, dubbed Series 17. The notes are set to mature in 2054, carrying an interest rate of 5.318% per annum, payable semi-annually. The issuance will be executed by Brookfield Renewable Partners ULC, a subsidiary of Brookfield
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework
Chariot Corporation Resumes Diamond Drilling at Black Mountain After Winter Break
4 mins ago
Chariot Corporation Resumes Diamond Drilling at Black Mountain After Winter Break
Suzohapp to Showcase Hardware Solutions at EAG Expo
4 mins ago
Suzohapp to Showcase Hardware Solutions at EAG Expo
HPE in Advanced Talks to Acquire Juniper Networks; Shares Surge
48 seconds ago
HPE in Advanced Talks to Acquire Juniper Networks; Shares Surge
Red Sea Threats Trigger Caution, Indian Exporters Withhold Shipments
1 min ago
Red Sea Threats Trigger Caution, Indian Exporters Withhold Shipments
Queensland Tradie Destroys Driveway Amid Payment Dispute, Sparks Online Debate
3 mins ago
Queensland Tradie Destroys Driveway Amid Payment Dispute, Sparks Online Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
54 seconds
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
2 mins
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
3 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
3 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
4 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
4 mins
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
4 mins
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
5 mins
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
8 mins
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app