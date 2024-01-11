en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tech Giants’ Vested Stock Options: A Significant Contributor to California’s Revenue

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
Tech Giants’ Vested Stock Options: A Significant Contributor to California’s Revenue

California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, has enjoyed immense financial benefits from its home-grown technology giants. In recent years, the state’s income taxes paid by large technology companies like Apple, Google, Meta, and Nvidia have become increasingly significant, contributing at least $5 billion in withholding taxes on vested stock options. This accounts for over 6% of all state income-tax withholding, a share that has seen substantial growth, more than doubling since 2016, and quadrupling over the last decade.

The Tech Titans’ Immense Market Value

The growth in tax contributions aligns with the companies’ surging market values, now totaling more than $7 trillion. The performance of companies like Nvidia and Meta, which saw their stock prices soar due to their dominance in the artificial intelligence market and strategic investments, respectively, have driven this increase in stock-equity withholding. The withholding taxes from these companies have supplanted the state’s revenue, lessening the impact of fewer initial public offerings.

California’s Economic Reliance on Tech Industry

An analyst, Chas Alamo, suggests that the overall contribution from all large tech companies could represent up to 10% of the state’s income-tax withholding. This figure underscores the state’s economic reliance on the tech industry, a dependence that has become even more pronounced amid a multibillion-dollar budget deficit and mixed economic indicators from the tech sector. Despite significant layoffs, the tech sector is experiencing an artificial intelligence-driven boom, continuing to promise potential growth.

Tax Contributions Versus Earnings

The significance of the tech industry to California’s finances is also reflected in the earnings of software developers in the state. They earned a total of $48.9 billion, surpassing the state’s total income-tax revenue from all labor sectors through November. The state heavily relies on personal income taxes for revenue, making it dependent on the ups and downs of the tech industry, a dynamic that serves as a double-edged sword for the state’s economy.

In conclusion, the tech industry’s vested stock options have significantly impacted California’s revenue. While promising growth areas such as electric vehicles, cleantech infrastructure, and artificial intelligence present opportunities, escalating unemployment and layoffs in the tech sector could potentially lead to budget shortfalls and spending cuts. As such, the state’s economic future is inextricably linked to the fortunes of its tech industry.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Bin Stores: The New Game-Changer in Retail Industry
As the retail industry continues to evolve, the rise of ‘bin’ stores is a game-changer, specializing in selling returned merchandise from major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Target at deeply discounted prices. The retail landscape’s transformation mirrors the shift in consumer behaviors and how retailers are managing returns. In 2022, consumers returned $816 billion worth
Bin Stores: The New Game-Changer in Retail Industry
Strategic Financial Changes for 2024: A Guide to Enhancing Personal Finances
5 mins ago
Strategic Financial Changes for 2024: A Guide to Enhancing Personal Finances
Curraghmore Whiskey Secures €2.1m Investment for Expansion
6 mins ago
Curraghmore Whiskey Secures €2.1m Investment for Expansion
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
4 mins ago
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
Mercantile Group Plans New Restaurant and Healthcare Facility in Skerries
4 mins ago
Mercantile Group Plans New Restaurant and Healthcare Facility in Skerries
Dublin Airport to Address Staff 'Time in Lieu' Accumulation in Pay Negotiations
4 mins ago
Dublin Airport to Address Staff 'Time in Lieu' Accumulation in Pay Negotiations
Latest Headlines
World News
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
7 seconds
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
1 min
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
1 min
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
2 mins
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
2 mins
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
2 mins
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
2 mins
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app