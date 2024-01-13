Tech Giants Amazon and Cloudflare Under Fire for Controversial Employee Terminations

Two tech industry employees, one from Amazon and another from Cloudflare, have recently made headlines after their controversial firings, which they shared on social media platforms, began to trend. They have sparked debates on employment policies, termination procedures, and the role of social media in employee relations.

The Amazon TikTok Saga

Kendall, a seven-year veteran at Amazon, turned to TikTok to express his dissatisfaction with the company’s employment practices. Known to his 35,800 followers as ‘thatamazonguyy’, Kendall humorously advised people to refrain from ordering heavy items like Fiji water or dog food. He argued that the task of picking such heavy orders was unreasonable, causing waves of reactions from his viewers. The video, posted four weeks before Kendall’s termination, was received with mixed reactions. While many found humor in his light-hearted complaints, some, particularly senior citizens, took offense.

Acknowledging the unintended offense, Kendall apologized, clarifying that his intentions were neither harmful nor discriminatory. Despite his public apology, Amazon decided to terminate his employment, also making him ineligible for rehire. Although the tech giant has not issued an official statement, Kendall’s story continues to fuel discussions over the physical demands on Amazon workers.

Cloudflare’s Zoom Firing

Simultaneously, another employee termination was stirring controversy in the tech sector. Brittany Pietsch, a mid-market account executive at Cloudflare, recorded her own firing on a Zoom call and shared the video on social media. Her confrontational questioning of HR representatives and her visible frustration with their vague responses resonated with many viewers. The video quickly went viral, sparking debates about the company’s handling of the situation and the legality of recording such calls.

Cloudflare CEO, Matthew Prince, commented on the incident, admitting that the company’s approach to firing employees wasn’t always perfect. Pietsch further explained on LinkedIn that her manager was left in the dark about her dismissal, expressing his shock upon discovering the news. She also stated that despite being among the top performers on her team, she was let go due to not meeting company expectations based on 2023 performance evaluations.

As the dust settles on these two high-profile firings, they serve as reminders of the precarious balance between employer expectations, employee rights, and the power of social media in shaping public opinion.