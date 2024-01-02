en English
Education

Team Teaching: The Future of Education at Westwood High School

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Arizona’s Westwood High School has introduced a revolutionary team teaching model, transforming the way students learn and teachers teach. This innovative approach, developed in collaboration with Arizona State University’s (ASU) Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College, is designed to confront challenges such as teacher shortages, low graduation rates, and suboptimal learning outcomes.

Revolutionizing Education through Team Teaching

The team teaching model is a departure from traditional education practices. A cohort of 150 students share the same team of teachers for their core classes, including language arts, math, science, and career education. This structure facilitates interdisciplinary projects and allows students to receive more personalized assistance from educators. Moreover, it enables teachers to work together in planning lessons and managing administrative tasks, fostering a cooperative and efficient work environment.

Changing the Learning Landscape

At Westwood High School, this model has been tailored to fit the needs of its students. For instance, students recently completed a project that incorporated biology, algebra, and language arts, centering around a murder mystery. This hands-on, integrative approach to learning not only boosts engagement but also enhances students’ understanding of the interconnectedness of different disciplines.

Reaping the Benefits of Team Teaching

The team teaching model has been warmly received by both students and parents at Westwood High School. It’s not just the school community that’s noticing the benefits. Other institutions, such as the Kyrene de las Manitas Innovation Academy in Tempe, are also implementing this model. The advantages are manifold, from improved teacher retention to more engaging learning experiences and enhanced educational outcomes. The team teaching approach is reshaping the educational landscape, making learning more integrated, personalized, and effective.

Education United States
Shivani Chauhan

