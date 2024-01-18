Teal Lake Melt-Down Contest Heats Up: Will You Predict the Plunge?

The annual Teal Lake Melt-Down contest, organized by the Negaunee Lions Club, is in full swing, attracting hopefuls with its unique premise and increasingly lucrative prize pot. The challenge? Predict the exact date and time a replica mine shaft will vanish beneath the ice of Teal Lake.

The Mechanics of the Melt-Down

Every spring, as the ice on Teal Lake begins to thaw, the anticipation builds. A replica of a mine shaft head-frame structure, positioned on the icy surface of the lake, provides a visual countdown to the seasonal thaw. Participants place their bets on when this man-made structure will plunge through the thinning ice. The stakes? Half of the net proceeds from the contest or a guaranteed $500, whichever is greater.

A Growing Phenomenon

The Teal Lake Melt-Down contest has been steadily gaining momentum. In 2023, the victor walked away with a prize of $2,586, a substantial increase from the minimum guarantee. With the contest's growing popularity, this year's potential winnings could well surpass the previous year's bounty.

Joining the Contest

Entries for the contest are priced at $5 each and can be purchased from any Negaunee Lions Club member or through the club's website. The deadline for entries is April 1st, giving prospective contestants plenty of time to observe the weather patterns and place their bets on this year's Melt-Down.