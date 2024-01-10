en English
TD SYNNEX Reports Solid Q4 and Full-year Fiscal 2023 Results

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
TD SYNNEX Corporation, despite prevalent dynamic market conditions, has reported robust results in its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. The company’s strategic orientation towards high-growth technology areas and a comprehensive technology portfolio played a pivotal role in realizing these results. The company has successfully navigated the business environment, capitalizing on market share growth in both Americas and Europe.

Impressive Financial Performance

The impressive gross billings were at the high end of the outlook range, and earnings per share (EPS) significantly beat the projected figures, thanks to the effective execution of the business plan. The company saw signs of stabilization in the fourth quarter, with a healthy sequential improvement in revenue and gross billings. For the fiscal year, the company expanded its non-GAAP operating margins through a mix shift and full execution of merger synergies.

Strong Cash Flow and Dividend Increase

TD SYNNEX’s improved business model and effective working capital management, along with healthier supply chain conditions, enabled the generation of robust free cash flow, significantly exceeding the original target. A significant portion of this free cash flow was returned to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. The company also announced a quarterly dividend increase, further fortifying its commitment to shareholder returns.

Strategic Initiatives and Executive Changes

TD SYNNEX made considerable progress in strategic initiatives, including the addition of vendors like Workday and Meta, and the expansion of its security portfolio in Europe. The company also launched the ISV acceleration program in North America and received recognition from various vendors. The earnings call also announced executive changes, with Patrick Zammit stepping in as the Chief Operating Officer and Michael Urban, President of Americas, departing the company.

The company remains committed to its ESG initiatives and is looking forward to sharing more insights in its upcoming Corporate Citizenship Report. TD SYNNEX, buoyed by its strong results, is optimistic about the future, expecting gradual IT spending market improvements and focusing on strategic priorities such as digital platform capabilities and advancements in AI.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

