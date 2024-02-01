TaylorMade Launches Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Costco

Golf equipment giant, TaylorMade has initiated legal action against retail behemoth Costco, citing patent infringement. The crux of the lawsuit revolves around Costco's Kirkland Signature Players Irons, which TaylorMade alleges infringes upon multiple patents pertaining to their P790 irons' design and technology. The suit also implicates the Southern California Design Company as co-defendants.

TaylorMade's Contentions

TaylorMade alleges that Costco's Kirkland irons mirror numerous features and technologies intrinsic to their flagship P790 irons. The lawsuit notably points out the involvement of a former TaylorMade engineer in the Kirkland irons' development, who had earlier spearheaded the P790 irons' creation. The Kirkland Signature Irons, lauded for their resemblance to the P790 irons and their competitive pricing, rapidly sold out subsequent to their unveiling on Costco's online platform in December.

Claims of False Advertising

In addition to the patent infringement charges, TaylorMade also addresses accusations of false advertising by Costco. The golf equipment manufacturer asserts that Costco misled both golf journalists and customers by marketing the Kirkland irons as similar or equivalent to the P790 irons. The contentious point here is the alleged absence of the advertised urethane inserts in the Kirkland irons.

Impending Legal Battle

The case, which includes Southern California Design Company as a co-defendant alongside Costco, is scheduled for trial in the Southern District of California. If found guilty, both Costco and the Southern California Design Company could face substantial financial penalties. This lawsuit is not TaylorMade's maiden foray into patent litigation, as the company had previously filed a similar lawsuit against PXG in 2017.