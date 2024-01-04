en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Taylor University Receives Historic $30 Million Grant for Infrastructure and Community Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Taylor University Receives Historic $30 Million Grant for Infrastructure and Community Development

Taylor University, an evangelical institution nestled in Upland, Indiana, has been chosen as the recipient of a generous $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. This significant contribution, marking a historic high in the university’s annals, forms part of the College and Community Collaboration initiative aimed at bolstering local infrastructure.

Revitalizing Upland

Upland, a quaint town with a modest downtown region, has long been grappling with a host of infrastructure challenges. Damaged sidewalks, potholed roads, insufficient housing, and limited hospitality options have been hampering the town’s growth and quality of life. This grant is set to breathe new life into Upland, aiding the development of both the university and its surrounding community.

Main Street Mile Initiative

The Main Street Mile Initiative, a project bolstered by this grant, aims to address these concerns head-on. The initiative plans to add new dining and retail spaces, foster start-up culture, and expand the local library, thereby enriching the downtown Upland.

Enhancing the University Premises

On the university’s side of the community, the project envisions a new residential development for seniors, a college inn, and additional visitor housing. These developments are in line with the university’s intention to augment the quality of life on campus.

Taylor University’s President Michael Lindsay emphasized that the initiative aligns with their mission to honor God, insinuating that the project’s impact transcends mere economic benefits. The development plan underscores the university’s spiritual and communal aspirations, thereby advocating comprehensive growth for its students and the larger Upland community.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Kelli Campbell: New CEO of Acceleration Academies, Pioneering Hybrid Education for High-Need Students
Kelli Campbell, the seasoned education leader with a successful 17-year tenure at Discovery Education, has taken the helm as CEO of Acceleration Academies. This network of specialized educational institutions focuses on high-need students, offering technology-enabled, flexible education tailored to their unique circumstances. Campbell’s move to Acceleration Academies signifies her commitment to improving the educational opportunities
Kelli Campbell: New CEO of Acceleration Academies, Pioneering Hybrid Education for High-Need Students
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
14 mins ago
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
GNCC's Assam Girls Battalion Conducts Annual Training Camp to Empower Future Leaders
16 mins ago
GNCC's Assam Girls Battalion Conducts Annual Training Camp to Empower Future Leaders
Reach Higher Montana Simplifies Scholarship Applications with 'It's Scholarship Time' Initiative
10 mins ago
Reach Higher Montana Simplifies Scholarship Applications with 'It's Scholarship Time' Initiative
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
13 mins ago
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
14 mins ago
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns
43 seconds
Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns
Indonesia Sets Excise Tax Revenue Target for Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in 2024
52 seconds
Indonesia Sets Excise Tax Revenue Target for Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in 2024
Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice's 'Into the Magic'
1 min
Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice's 'Into the Magic'
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
2 mins
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
2 mins
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
2 mins
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
2 mins
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
2 mins
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
3 mins
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app