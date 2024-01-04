Taylor University Receives Historic $30 Million Grant for Infrastructure and Community Development

Taylor University, an evangelical institution nestled in Upland, Indiana, has been chosen as the recipient of a generous $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. This significant contribution, marking a historic high in the university’s annals, forms part of the College and Community Collaboration initiative aimed at bolstering local infrastructure.

Revitalizing Upland

Upland, a quaint town with a modest downtown region, has long been grappling with a host of infrastructure challenges. Damaged sidewalks, potholed roads, insufficient housing, and limited hospitality options have been hampering the town’s growth and quality of life. This grant is set to breathe new life into Upland, aiding the development of both the university and its surrounding community.

Main Street Mile Initiative

The Main Street Mile Initiative, a project bolstered by this grant, aims to address these concerns head-on. The initiative plans to add new dining and retail spaces, foster start-up culture, and expand the local library, thereby enriching the downtown Upland.

Enhancing the University Premises

On the university’s side of the community, the project envisions a new residential development for seniors, a college inn, and additional visitor housing. These developments are in line with the university’s intention to augment the quality of life on campus.

Taylor University’s President Michael Lindsay emphasized that the initiative aligns with their mission to honor God, insinuating that the project’s impact transcends mere economic benefits. The development plan underscores the university’s spiritual and communal aspirations, thereby advocating comprehensive growth for its students and the larger Upland community.