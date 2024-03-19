Taylor Swift's Wealthiest Exes: Travis Kelce Misses Top 5, Calvin Harris Leads

As Taylor Swift graces the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, discussions around her personal life, particularly her relationships, make headlines once again. Among Swift's exes and current boyfriend, those in the top tier boast net worths over US$50 million, positioning American football player Travis Kelce, currently linked with Swift and valued at US$30-40 million, outside the top five. The spotlight shines on Scottish DJ Calvin Harris as the wealthiest, with an estimated fortune of US$300 million.

Chart-Topping Wealth

Calvin Harris, at 40, tops the list with his DJing achievements, amassing a wealth of US$300 million. Following him is English singer Harry Styles, with a net worth of US$120 million, making him the most prosperous star under 30 in the U.K. American actor Jake Gyllenhaal, valued at US$80 million, claims the third spot, with his Hollywood lineage contributing to his wealth. John Mayer, with a career spanning over two decades and a net worth of US$70 million, takes the fourth place. Rounding off the top five is Joe Jonas, with an estimated net worth of US$50-55 million, attributed to his music career and entrepreneurial ventures.

Swift's Stellar Career and Influence

Taylor Swift, 35, initially gained recognition through her country music before shifting to pop. Her discography boasts 14 albums to date, with Forbes valuing her net worth at US$1.1 billion, bolstered by the triumph of "The Eras Tour" in 2023. Swift's influence extends beyond music, with Time magazine honoring her as "Person of the Year" for 2023. Her record-breaking achievements include securing her fourth Album of the Year trophy with "Midnights," setting a new record for the highest number of wins in this category.

Reflecting on Relationships and Wealth

While Swift's personal life continues to intrigue fans and media alike, it's her career achievements and influence that truly stand out. The comparison of her exes and boyfriend's net worths not only feeds public curiosity but also highlights the financial landscapes of today's celebrities. Regardless of where Travis Kelce ranks among Swift's wealthy acquaintances, the fascination with their lives underscores the intersection of entertainment, personal relationships, and economic status in the public domain.