Taylor Morrison CEO Foresees Robust Housing Market in 2024

Sheryl Palmer, CEO of prominent homebuilding company Taylor Morrison, offered an optimistic forecast for the 2024 housing market in a recent interview on The Exchange. Her confidence is underpinned by current market conditions that she perceives as a solid groundwork for growth in the forthcoming year.

Anticipating Housing Market Trends

Palmer's positive stance contrasts with some bleak predictions for the housing market forecast, which allude to high prices, high mortgage rates, and low inventory posing challenges for American homebuyers. A report by CoreLogic's Home Price Index (HPI) indicated a 5.2 percent year-over-year increase in U.S. home prices in November, with housing cost hikes expected to slow down to 2.3 percent by spring.

Home Inventory and Mortgage Rates

Despite the grim outlook, there are signs of potential improvement in housing affordability. A survey by Zillow found that 21% of homeowners are considering selling their homes within the next three years, which could help alleviate the shortage of available homes for buyers. Moreover, homeowners with mortgage rates below 5% are almost as likely to consider selling as those with rates above 5%, suggesting that high mortgage rates are becoming less of a deterrent for sellers. Mortgage rates have seen a downward trend in recent months, and new home listings rose 2% year-over-year in December, leading to a 14% increase in total supply compared to pandemic levels.

The Rise of Build-to-Rent Housing

With homeowners reluctant to sell due to the significant increase in home prices, the build-to-rent (BTR) multi-family housing market is experiencing growth. This trend offers renters the experience of living in a home with the flexibility to move when needed. Real estate agents, such as Marco Smith, are advising individuals to plan ahead for the 2024 spring housing market and to consult with professionals for guidance.

As CEO of Taylor Morrison, represented by its stock symbol $TMHC, Palmer's insights are of particular relevance to investors, industry stakeholders, and potential homebuyers seeking to understand the future trajectory of the housing market. The performance of the company is often viewed as indicative of broader market trends.