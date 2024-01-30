'Taylor Drift' Tops Minnesota's Snowplow Naming Contest, Highlights Winter Resilience

In an uplifting turn of winter events, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's fourth-annual Name a Snowplow contest culminated in the christening of eight new snowplows with imaginative and pop culture-inspired names. This engaging initiative, aimed at involving the public in the winter maintenance process, declared 'Taylor Drift' as the most popular choice, a whimsical homage to renowned pop star Taylor Swift. The runner-up title went to 'Clark W. Blizzwald', trailed by 'Dolly Plowton' in the third spot. 'Waipahinte', a Dakota term translating to snowplow, secured the fourth position.

Top Eight: A Mix of Humor and Pop Culture

Completing the top eight triumphant monikers were 'Beyonsleigh', 'You're Killin' Me Squalls', 'Fast and Flurrious', and 'Barbie's Dream Plow'. These names, selected from over 8,000 entries, will be designated to the snowplows operating in the northwestern region of Minnesota. Injecting a dose of humor and light-heartedness into the otherwise grave task of winter road maintenance, these names bear testament to the creative spirit of Minnesotans.

A Popular Annual Event

The annual Name a Snowplow contest has steadily gained traction as a widely-anticipated event, inviting residents to partake in a fun yet meaningful way. Over 32,500 people participated in the voting process for this year's contest, reflecting its popularity and reach. The contest also extends to the naming of county snowplows, with 'Plowabunga' and 'Taylor Drift' emerging victorious in this category.

More Than Just Names

While the contest is undoubtedly entertaining, it serves a deeper purpose. It draws attention to the critical services provided by the snowplows and their operators during the harsh Minnesota winters. Amidst the frosty landscapes and biting cold, these named snowplows, with their quirky names and vital services, become familiar symbols of resilience and community spirit.