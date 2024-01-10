Taylor Devices Reports Increased Earnings and Record Order Backlog for FY24

Taylor Devices, Inc., a pioneering company in shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage solutions, recently disclosed its Q2 and first-half fiscal results for 2024. The 68-year-old firm revealed a minor dip in second-quarter sales, reporting a total of $10,339,875, compared to last year’s $10,497,366. On the brighter side, the company’s first half of the fiscal year sales exhibited a promising uptick, escalating from $19,588,065 to $20,263,503.

Earnings and Order Backlogs Reach New Heights

The company’s net earnings for Q2 stood at $1,981,348, a notable leap from last year’s $1,559,508. First-half net earnings also demonstrated significant enhancement, soaring from $2,561,879 to a remarkable $3,829,211. This financial uptrend can be traced back to the company’s tactical decisions and perpetual advancements, according to CEO Tim Sopko.

Taylor Devices also set an unprecedented record with their firm order backlog, reaching a staggering $35,500,000, a considerable jump from the previous year’s second quarter at $18,100,000. This development speaks volumes about the firm’s robust order book and future revenue potential.

Share Repurchase and Future Outlook

In a move that further underscores the company’s financial resilience, Taylor Devices’ board gave the green light for the repurchase of 459,015 shares at a discounted rate. This strategic decision not only fortifies the company’s balance sheet but also bolsters its capital for future expansion.

Looking forward, Taylor Devices, Inc. continues to set its sights on the domestic Aerospace and Defense market, while simultaneously making inroads into the global Structural Construction and Industrial markets. With a solid financial footing and a record backlog, the company appears poised for robust growth in the second half of FY24.