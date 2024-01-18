Taylor Denier Appointed as Mosaic's Senior Vice President, Head of US Environmental Liability

Mosaic Insurance, the Bermuda-based specialty insurer, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Taylor Denier as Senior Vice President, leading the US Environmental Liability division. Denier, with over two decades of experience in North American environmental liability insurance, will be operating from the company's New York office and reporting directly to Jim Finnamore, the global head of Environmental Liability.

Boosting Mosaic's Environmental Liability Portfolio

Denier's primary role involves spearheading the operational and strategic expansion of Mosaic's environmental liability portfolio in the United States. The company, which has environmental risk specialists located in London and Toronto, has ambitious plans to grow the team further soon. Mosaic launched its primary environmental insurance product line back in October 2022. This line offers $25 million in lead-market capacity through Mosaic Syndicate 1609, bolstered by syndicated capital from trading partners.

Underwriting a Sustainable Future

The suite of products that Mosaic underwrites includes site pollution, contractors' pollution liability, and lenders' liability across various industry sectors. A significant part of Mosaic's mission involves supporting transitions to sustainable, low-carbon futures. This focus is evident in the company's strategic direction and the products it underwrites.

Denier's Expertise and Experience

Before joining Mosaic, Taylor Denier held senior leadership roles in Chubb's environmental division and the environmental brokering unit at Aon in Toronto. His expertise and experience will be instrumental in navigating the rapidly evolving environmental risks and complexities in the market. Apart from the United States, Mosaic's environmental division has established a significant presence in Canada, Britain, Australia, Central America, and Europe. With Denier at the helm, the division is set to expand globally to meet the rising demand with effective risk management solutions.