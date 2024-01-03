Tax Season 2024: Key Dates and Changes to U.S. Tax Code

As the dawn of a new year brings with it the inevitable onset of tax season, taxpayers across the country are seeking clarity on impending dates and modifications to the tax code. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the nation’s tax collection agency, has yet to announce the precise date for the commencement of the 2023 tax filing season. Historically, the IRS launched the tax season in late January, with the 23rd of January marking the start of the 2022 tax return acceptance.

Tax Brackets and Deadlines

Reflecting the progressive nature of the income tax system, where higher income invites higher tax rates, the income tax brackets have observed a 7% increase for the year 2023. Each bracket, representing a specific range of income taxed at a designated rate, is projected to see another rise in the coming year. The deadline for filing taxes typically falls on April 15, unless the date coincides with a weekend or a holiday. In the year 2024, however, April 15 will fall on a Monday, setting the stage for this date to be the deadline for the year’s tax filings.

Extensions and Relief

For those residing in disaster-stricken areas, the IRS has extended the tax filing deadlines. Particularly, residents and businesses in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner counties of Tennessee, afflicted by severe storms and tornadoes commencing on December 9, 2023, have until June 17, 2024, to file their federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. This tax relief, part of a coordinated federal response to the storm-inflicted damage, is contingent on local damage assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).