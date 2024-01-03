en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tax Season 2024: Key Dates and Changes to U.S. Tax Code

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Tax Season 2024: Key Dates and Changes to U.S. Tax Code

As the dawn of a new year brings with it the inevitable onset of tax season, taxpayers across the country are seeking clarity on impending dates and modifications to the tax code. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the nation’s tax collection agency, has yet to announce the precise date for the commencement of the 2023 tax filing season. Historically, the IRS launched the tax season in late January, with the 23rd of January marking the start of the 2022 tax return acceptance.

Tax Brackets and Deadlines

Reflecting the progressive nature of the income tax system, where higher income invites higher tax rates, the income tax brackets have observed a 7% increase for the year 2023. Each bracket, representing a specific range of income taxed at a designated rate, is projected to see another rise in the coming year. The deadline for filing taxes typically falls on April 15, unless the date coincides with a weekend or a holiday. In the year 2024, however, April 15 will fall on a Monday, setting the stage for this date to be the deadline for the year’s tax filings.

Extensions and Relief

For those residing in disaster-stricken areas, the IRS has extended the tax filing deadlines. Particularly, residents and businesses in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner counties of Tennessee, afflicted by severe storms and tornadoes commencing on December 9, 2023, have until June 17, 2024, to file their federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. This tax relief, part of a coordinated federal response to the storm-inflicted damage, is contingent on local damage assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

0
Business United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ArcelorMittal Challenges Tauron's Claims Over Joint Venture Share Transaction

By Wojciech Zylm

NuScale Power Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

By BNN Correspondents

Medical Properties Trust Inc: A Closer Look at Prospects and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Tidal Commodities Trust I Completes Acquisition of Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

By BNN Correspondents

Unqork Hires Former GSA Commissioner as Head of Public Sector, Aiming ...
@Business · 2 mins
Unqork Hires Former GSA Commissioner as Head of Public Sector, Aiming ...
heart comment 0
CJEU Determinations Trigger Major VAT Changes in Luxembourg

By BNN Correspondents

CJEU Determinations Trigger Major VAT Changes in Luxembourg
Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Fraud at Mercury Systems

By BNN Correspondents

Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Fraud at Mercury Systems
California’s New 14.4% Income Tax Rate: A Closer Look at the Debate

By Shivani Chauhan

California's New 14.4% Income Tax Rate: A Closer Look at the Debate
Rockefeller Capital Management Appoints Alexandra Lebenthal as Managing Director

By Rizwan Shah

Rockefeller Capital Management Appoints Alexandra Lebenthal as Managing Director
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
17 seconds
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
46 seconds
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 min
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
2 mins
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
2 mins
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
3 mins
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
3 mins
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
3 mins
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
3 mins
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 min
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
10 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
20 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app