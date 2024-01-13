en English
Business

Tax Season 2024: IRS Urges Comprehensive Income Reporting

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:11 am EST
Tax Season 2024: IRS Urges Comprehensive Income Reporting

As the tax season looms, U.S taxpayers are urged to account meticulously for all income forms received throughout the year. The United States tax law requires the reporting of worldwide income, encompassing both widely recognized sources like wages and self-employment earnings, and less conspicuous avenues such as stock sale gains, dividends, interest, partnership earnings, debt forgiveness, hobby income, gambling winnings, and even earnings from plasma sales.

IRS Encourages Comprehensive Income Reporting

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) impresses upon taxpayers the indispensability of reporting all income forms, regardless of whether a 1099 form has been received or not. The IRS is privy to all W-2 and 1099 forms, and any failure to report income could result in notices of under-reporting, followed by additional taxes, penalties, and accruing interest.

Assiduous Documentation Essential for Smooth Tax Season

As the 2024 tax season beckons, taxpayers are reminded to gather all necessary income and deduction information meticulously. This becomes especially crucial for individuals who have changed residences frequently, held multiple jobs, or invested diversely. Instances are not uncommon where taxpayers, believing they have collated all necessary data, file their returns early, only to discover overlooked income sources later, necessitating amended returns or resulting in IRS notices.

Maintain Tax Documents to Avoid Future Complications

It is imperative to retain tax documents for a minimum of three years to safeguard against potential audits, with the recommended retention period varying based on the document type and individual circumstances. The maximum retention time advised is seven years, although exceptions can extend this limit. For instance, the IRS has six years to audit a return to collect taxes on unreported or underestimated income. Business owners are required to retain employment tax records for four years after the tax is due or paid. Understanding how long to retain tax documents and maintaining them securely can be instrumental in ensuring compliance with tax laws and providing a record of your financial history.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

