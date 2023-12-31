Tax Law Shakes Up Ticket Resale Market: New Reporting Requirements Unveiled

As the year draws to a close, the world of event ticket reselling faces a significant tax shift. A legislative change mandates that ticket resale platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub report any users selling over $600 worth of tickets within a year to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This measure is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing tax compliance across the board.

Unveiling Hidden Income

The driving force behind this new legislation is to expose income streams that have, until now, managed to avoid significant tax scrutiny. Whether it’s reselling tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated ‘Eras Tour’ or Lionel Messi’s inaugural games in a bubblegum-pink jersey, these transactions can add up to substantial income. The law aims to close a tax loophole, ensuring that all income from the resale market, no matter how small-scale, is accurately reported and taxed.

Impact on Resellers

For individuals using ticket reselling as a source of income, this new reporting requirement could have a considerable financial impact. It’s not just the big players who will feel the effects, as the threshold for reporting is relatively low. Even casual resellers who exceed the $600 mark will find themselves in the IRS’s sights. The move will push many to reevaluate their reselling activities and potential tax obligations.

Wider Tax Crackdown

The ticket resale tax law is part of a larger tax crackdown. It extends to platforms like Vinted and Depop, requiring them to record and report the income earned by sellers. Renters on Airbnb are also not exempt from this new measure. The first reporting deadline is set for January 31, 2025, and platforms failing to submit reports or submitting inaccurate records face hefty fines.