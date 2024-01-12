en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tax Court Upholds IRS Adjustments, Denies Taxpayer’s Claimed Deductions and Credits

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Tax Court Upholds IRS Adjustments, Denies Taxpayer’s Claimed Deductions and Credits

In a recent ruling, the U.S. Tax Court stood firm on its stance against unsubstantiated tax deductions and entitlement claims. The defendant, an individual taxpayer running a sole proprietorship, faced an audit for tax years stretching from 2010 to 2017. This case underlines the crucial necessity of maintaining adequate documentation to back tax return claims, particularly when it involves deductions, filing status, and credits.

A Meticulous Audit and a Substitute Return

During the rigorous audit, an IRS agent prepared a substitute return for the year 2017. The revised return challenged the taxpayer’s claimed Schedule C business deductions and adjusted the reported gross income, which had been underreported. This adjustment led to a significant increase in assessed deficiencies and penalties for the taxpayer.

A Desperate Attempt to Reclaim

In a bid to counterbalance the financial setback, the taxpayer filed a new tax return for 2017, claiming head-of-household status, the child tax credit, and three dependents. As proof for the Schedule C deductions, the taxpayer submitted bank statements and profit and loss statements. However, these documents were deemed insufficient by the Tax Court.

Insufficient Evidence, No Leniency

The Tax Court, unpersuaded by the taxpayer’s efforts, upheld the IRS’s adjustments and penalties. The evidence presented by the taxpayer simply failed to meet the court’s rigorous standards. This event underscores the importance of having comprehensive and credible documentation to substantiate tax return claims.

The Tax Court’s decision serves as a stern reminder to taxpayers of the importance of accurately reporting income and properly substantiating deductions, entitlements, and claims. The taxpayer’s failure to do so resulted in a costly loss and reinforced the necessity of meticulous tax documentation and reporting.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Eden Research's Biofungicide Mevalone Earns Regulatory Approval in California
Eden Research PLC, a leading player in the biopesticides arena, has hit a significant milestone with the regulatory approval of its biofungicide, Mevalone, in California. This approval, which targets botrytis in grapes, opens Eden’s gates to one of the most prominent grape-growing markets worldwide, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional chemical pesticides. A Shift Toward
Eden Research's Biofungicide Mevalone Earns Regulatory Approval in California
Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market
4 mins ago
Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market
Deflation Marks a New Shift in the U.S. Economy as 2023 Ends
5 mins ago
Deflation Marks a New Shift in the U.S. Economy as 2023 Ends
Saba Capital Reaps Major Returns from Investment in Scottish Mortgage Trust
2 mins ago
Saba Capital Reaps Major Returns from Investment in Scottish Mortgage Trust
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
4 mins ago
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Dragon's Den Displays Softer Side, Sparks Mixed Reactions
4 mins ago
Dragon's Den Displays Softer Side, Sparks Mixed Reactions
Latest Headlines
World News
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
8 seconds
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
22 seconds
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
1 min
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
2 mins
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
3 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
3 mins
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
4 mins
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
4 mins
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
4 mins
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app