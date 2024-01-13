en English
International Affairs

TAWDIKHABARI Discusses Al-Qaeda’s Current Threat Level to Washington

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
TAWDIKHABARI Discusses Al-Qaeda's Current Threat Level to Washington

Faridullah Mohammadi, the host of the popular news segment TAWDIKHABARI, recently steered a discussion shedding light on the evolving threat level posed by Al-Qaeda to Washington. The dialogue involved insights from three distinguished specialists: Abdul Hadi Qurishi, a historian; Rohullah Hotak, a political analyst; and Izharulhaq Hamim, an international relations analyst. The conversation’s crux revolved around the contemporary relevance and potential dangers that Al-Qaeda might present to the United States, in the backdrop of the changing geopolitical landscape and the organization’s historical context.

Shift in Al-Qaeda’s Power Dynamics

In the wake of the loss of Al-Qaeda’s leadership in Pakistan, the balance of power within the global terror network seems to be shifting. The organization’s affiliates in North Africa and the Arabian Peninsula appear to be gaining strength, posing new challenges to global security.

Capture of a Top Al-Qaeda Commander

Among the significant developments, the capture of a high-ranking Al-Qaeda commander in Pakistan has been spotlighted. This event has highlighted the difficulties Al-Qaeda faces in finding recognizable personalities for recruitment and propaganda, a critical aspect of its operations.

U.S. Lawmakers Demand Answers

In a related context, a group of lawmakers has written to Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeking answers about the massacre of Christians in Nigeria by Islamic Jihadists. The lawmakers are requesting information on the State Department’s plans to collaborate with the Nigerian Government to prevent further occurrence of these atrocities.

The letter also questioned the rationale behind the removal of Nigeria from the list of Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act in 2021. The lawmakers expressed concern over the failure to designate Nigeria as a CPC, despite repeated recommendations, and urged the Biden administration to reconsider this decision.

Although the viewpoints or conclusions reached by the guests during the program were not revealed, the discussion undeniably underscored the importance of ongoing vigilance against these threats and the need for strategic international cooperation to manage them.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

