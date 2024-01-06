en English
Tatiana Schlossberg: Kennedy Heiress Thrives in Environmental Journalism Endeavors

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
Tatiana Schlossberg: Kennedy Heiress Thrives in Environmental Journalism Endeavors

As the granddaughter of former president John F. Kennedy, Tatiana Schlossberg has managed to steadily carve an independent path in the realm of journalism, unaffected by her family’s billion-dollar fortune. Her journalistic endeavors have seen her bylines in several high-profile publications, including The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The Atlantic, Yahoo Entertainment, and The Washington Post.

Early Ventures and Influence

Schlossberg’s journalism journey kick-started at Yale University, where she served as editor-in-chief of The Yale Herald. Shortly after graduating, she joined The Record in New Jersey, marking the beginning of her professional journalism career. This early exposure to journalism, coupled with her intellectual curiosity, laid the foundation for her future endeavors.

Passion for Environmental Journalism

While her journalism career spans a plethora of subjects, Schlossberg’s passion clearly lies in the domains of science, climate change, and environmental issues. Her writings have often shed light on the urgency of these matters, underscoring her dedication to amplifying the gravity of our environmental predicaments.

More Than Just a Journalist

Beyond her journalistic pursuits, Schlossberg holds a diverse professional portfolio. She is a published author, having penned a book on environmental impact, and is an active public speaker. Her voice on climate change and sustainability has resonated across various platforms, further cementing her influence in the field. She also advocates for corporate accountability in regards to their environmental impact, particularly in the fast fashion industry.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

