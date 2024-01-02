Tate Geological Museum Invites Young Minds to Explore Ancient Aquatic Life

Young enthusiasts of the prehistoric era are in for a treat as the Tate Geological Museum in Casper, Wyoming, is set to host a free educational event on January 6th. The event, christened the Saturday Club, is specially designed for children aged 7-14, and is set to start at 10:30 a.m. The focus of this unique gathering is an exploration of ancient aquatic species, delving into the fossil history of fishes, which are regarded as some of the most successful vertebrates with a rich evolutionary record.

Unearthing Ancient Aquatic Life

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the existence of ancient fish species such as the armor-plated Dunkleosteus and the gigantic megalodon shark. As explained by the museum’s education specialist, Russell Hawley, fishes have developed numerous adaptations throughout their long history. In fact, in today’s world, there are more species of fish than mammals, reptiles, and birds combined.

Gyotaku: Merging Art and Science

In addition to exploring the fossil history, the event will also introduce children to an intriguing aspect of cultural history – Gyotaku, the Japanese art of fish printing. With the help of life-sized casts made from molds of actual fish specimens, participating children will be able to create accurate and decorative artwork. At the end of the session, each participant will take home their personal Gyotaku, a tangible memory of their encounter with prehistoric aquatic life.

A Museum with a Mission

The Tate Geological Museum, located on the Casper College campus at 125 College Drive, is well-known for its dedication to educating the public about the geological and paleontological history of Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain region. With events like the Saturday Club, the museum continues its mission to inspire a love of science and a curiosity about the world’s ancient past among the younger generation.