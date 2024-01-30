Taser Used During Eviction Process in Willmar: Man Hospitalized, Investigation Initiated

A tense situation escalated on a Monday morning in the quiet town of Willmar, Minnesota, when a routine eviction turned into a potentially life-threatening situation. The incident involved a Kandiyohi County deputy who found himself compelled to deploy a Taser on a man during the eviction process.

Officer's Response to a Threatening Situation

Authorities from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the Willmar Police Department, and Kandiyohi County Social Services had arrived at a residence in Willmar to execute a court order related to a civil matter. During the process, the situation took an unexpected turn when the man allegedly brandished a weapon. Faced with an immediate threat, the deputy responded by deploying his Taser.

Immediate Intervention and Hospitalization

Following the use of the Taser, authorities reported that immediate life-saving measures were administered to the man on the scene. He was swiftly transported to a hospital for further treatment. The nature and extent of his injuries have not been made public.

Investigation Underway

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the use of the Taser. As this investigation unfolds, it will seek to clarify the sequence of events and determine whether the deputy's actions were justified under the circumstances. Further updates on the investigation and the man's condition are expected in due course.