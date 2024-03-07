Tarzana Lawyer Charged in DWP Sham Lawsuit Scheme, Faces State Bar Discipline

The State Bar of California has recently filed disciplinary charges against Tarzana attorney Michael Libman, accusing him of playing a role in a collusive lawsuit against the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP). Libman allegedly worked in tandem with city lawyers while representing a disgruntled client, leading to a multimillion-dollar settlement that raised serious ethical concerns.

Origins of the Scheme

The controversy began when Libman represented Antwon Jones, a DWP customer who had received an inflated bill. The lawsuit that ensued, supposedly aimed at rectifying this overcharge, resulted in a $67-million settlement in favor of Jones and other affected DWP customers. However, State Bar prosecutors now allege that the lawsuit was a sham, engineered to benefit both the city and Libman financially, while keeping Jones in the dark about the true nature of the proceedings. This alleged collusion not only enriched Libman by over $1.6 million in attorney's fees but also compromised the integrity of the legal process.

Deeper Allegations of Collusion

Further investigation into the lawsuit has unearthed allegations that the city's lawyers had an undue influence over Libman's actions. Accusations include claims that the city's legal team ghostwrote the lawsuit and settlement agreements and that Libman merely added his letterhead and signature to the documents. This collusion purportedly extended to the concealment of these actions from the state judge who approved the settlement, as well as from Jones himself, who believed he was being represented by independent counsel. The State Bar's charges suggest that Libman's conduct was not only unethical but also represented a significant conflict of interest, violating the trust placed in him by his client and the legal system.