Tarkett's Johnsonite Unveils 2024 Color of the Year Program: Seven New Colorways to Inspire Design

Tarkett's esteemed Johnsonite brand, a leader in rubber flooring and accessories, has launched an innovative Color of the Year program for 2024, introducing seven new colorways designed to inspire and revolutionize design projects. This program aims to blend comfort, nostalgia, and earthiness, offering fresh palette inspiration across its extensive product range, including rubber flooring tile, wall base, and stair treads. The new colors—Sophisticated Raspberry, Aged Denim, Earthen Brown, Retrospective Orange, Artful Sage, and Nostalgic Pink—embody the brand's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the circular economy.

Innovative Color Solutions

At the heart of Johnsonite's new Color of the Year program lies a dedication to pushing the boundaries of design through color. The selected colorways for 2024, developed by Johnsonite's color experts, are not just shades but stories waiting to be told, blending the familiar with the innovative to spark creativity and imagination in designers. Available across Johnsonite's product range, these colors can be coordinated with the brand's full Color System, ensuring seamless design integration and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of various spaces.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Tarkett, with its 140-year history, stands as a global leader in flooring solutions, emphasizing not just design excellence but also sustainability. The company's ReStart program exemplifies this commitment, allowing for the repurposing or recycling of end-of-life products, thereby contributing to the circular economy. Furthermore, Tarkett's adherence to science-based carbon emissions reduction targets, aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, underscores its dedication to sustainable development and minimizing its environmental impact.

Implications for Design and Environment

The introduction of Johnsonite's Color of the Year program is more than just a trendsetting move; it represents a confluence of design innovation, environmental stewardship, and market leadership. As designers embrace these new colorways, they are not only afforded the opportunity to explore and innovate but also to contribute to the sustainability of their projects. The implications of this program extend beyond aesthetics, influencing how the design community and consumers alike perceive the role of color in enhancing both the functionality and sustainability of spaces.