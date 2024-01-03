en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Tarin Alaniz-Mederos: A Beacon of Positivity and Mentorship

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Tarin Alaniz-Mederos: A Beacon of Positivity and Mentorship

At a time when the world is seeking rays of positivity, a beacon emanates from the most unexpected corner. Meet Tarin Alaniz-Mederos, a sixth-grader student at Garden Elementary School in Tulare, California. Esteemed for his exceptional character, Tarin shines both within the classroom walls and on the playground, inspiring his peers and adults alike.

Tarin: A Paragon of Virtue

Charisse Hastings, who taught Tarin during his 1st and 3rd-grade years, speaks volumes about his impeccable conduct. “Tarin is an excellent student and an outstanding young man,” says Hastings. Today, Tarin has returned to her classroom not as a student, but as a mentor to the younger ones. He builds friendships, earns admiration from his peers, and exemplifies the traits of a true leader.

Inspiring Others, One Day at a Time

One such admirer is Jonah Logan, who sees Tarin as a ‘one in a million’ friend. Tarin’s positive attitude and dedication to helping others have made a significant impact on Jonah and many others. But what motivates Tarin himself? His answer is simple yet profound: the joy he derives from assisting others. “I aim to continuously improve my character and be a better friend each day,” asserts Tarin.

A Tale of Two Mentors

Ironically, Tarin’s story finds a parallel in another mentor: Jordan Bell, a graduate of William Fleming High School. Bell began his career as an Instructional Assistant at Garden City Elementary School, leading a mentorship program called Garden City Gents. Later, as a Youth Development Counselor at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest VA, he focused on student development and life skills. Bell also founded Gainsboro Revisited, providing historical tours. His community involvement and leadership roles earned him the 2020 Neighborhood Outstanding Volunteer Leadership Award from the City of Roanoke.

In these challenging times, the stories of Tarin and Jordan serve as reminders of the power of mentorship and the significant impact one can have on others. They prove that no matter our age or status, each of us has the capacity to inspire others and make a difference in our own unique ways.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zimbabwe Government Decentralizes Teacher Recruitment Amid Severe Shortage

By Olalekan Adigun

Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Guernsey Youth Commission Set to Open New Youth Club in Southern Parishes

By Waqas Arain

Nigerian Expatriates Aid Education and Entrepreneurship Amidst Caution on Fraudulent Diaspora Groups

By Sakchi Khandelwal

SeaWorld Yas Island Introduces Submersible Experience for Marine Educa ...
@Education · 5 mins
SeaWorld Yas Island Introduces Submersible Experience for Marine Educa ...
heart comment 0
Bhatar’s Bonpas Siksha Niketan School in Fee Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bhatar's Bonpas Siksha Niketan School in Fee Controversy
Oxford’s Mastering Leadership for Youth Programme: Cultivating Future Leaders

By Hadeel Hashem

Oxford's Mastering Leadership for Youth Programme: Cultivating Future Leaders
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students – A Step Towards Stronger Health Services

By Rafia Tasleem

Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille’s Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

By Sakchi Khandelwal

World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
Latest Headlines
World News
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
11 seconds
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
29 seconds
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
Global Unrest: Protests in Istanbul, Political Tensions in Bangladesh, and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
32 seconds
Global Unrest: Protests in Istanbul, Political Tensions in Bangladesh, and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
President Christodoulides Announces Major Reshuffle in Cypriot Government
33 seconds
President Christodoulides Announces Major Reshuffle in Cypriot Government
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
59 seconds
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
1 min
Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
2 mins
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown
2 mins
Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown
Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance
2 mins
Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
19 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
23 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
54 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app