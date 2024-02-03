Target Pulls Civil Rights-Themed Product Following Viral TikTok Video Exposing Errors

In a recent move, Target, the American retail giant, has decided to discontinue the sale of a product focused on Civil Rights icons following significant errors that came to light in a viral TikTok video. The product in question, the 'Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity,' was found to have misidentified three prominent figures of the Civil Rights Movement: Carter G. Woodson, W.E.B. Du Bois, and Booker T. Washington.

Unearthing the Errors

The errors were first noticed by Tierra Espy, a high school teacher from Las Vegas who teaches U.S. History. Using the TikTok handle issatete, Espy posted a video earlier this week showing the inaccuracies in the product. In a time when retailers like Target highlight special collections to celebrate Black History Month, this product with a Bendon manufacturing label was still available, raising questions on the quality of review processes in place.

Target's Response

Following the attention garnered by the video, Target confirmed the removal of the product from both store shelves and online sales. The company also stated that the product's publisher has been notified of the errors. However, it has not provided details on the duration for which the item had been for sale or an exact timeline for its complete removal.

The Aftermath and the Need for Rigorous Review

Despite the action taken, neither Target nor Bendon had reached out to Espy at the time of reporting. No apology had been issued either, something Espy found disappointing. The incident has sparked discussions about the necessity of thorough product review to prevent such mishaps. Espy also expressed gratitude to TikTok users for their support in bringing this issue to the forefront, underlining the importance of accurate historical representation.