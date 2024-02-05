Target Embarks on Expansion Drive in Bradenton, Florida

In a move underlining its growth strategy and anticipating demand, Target is substantially expanding its footprint in Bradenton, Florida. The retail giant has announced the renovation and enlargement of its Beachway Plaza store, formerly a Kmart location. Additionally, plans are underway for a third venture in Manatee County, further cementing Target's commitment to the area.

Scaling Up at Beachway Plaza

The Beachway Plaza store, initially planned to sprawl over 49,000 square feet, has been revised to encompass a whopping 76,000 square feet. The store will include a CVS pharmacy, a wine and spirits shop, and an order pickup area, indicating the company's focus on meeting diverse customer needs. Building permits have been issued for security and data cabling systems, along with the removal of old air conditioning units - a clear sign that Target is leaving no stone unturned in its renovation efforts.

Gearing Up for Economies of Scale

An economics instructor suggests that the expansion could allow Target to achieve economies of scale. The theory is that as a firm expands and output increases, the average cost of each unit of output falls. This could potentially allow Target to offer more competitive prices, a win-win for both the company and its customers. However, Target has yet to confirm this strategy.

A Local Flavor with a Global Footprint

Target emphasizes its commitment to designing its stores to reflects their local neighborhoods. This approach is a part of its larger expansion strategy, which saw the opening of 21 new stores in 2023 alone, significantly enhancing its fulfillment services and supply chain network. The company, however, has not disclosed specific details about the shopping experience or the grand opening date for the Bradenton Beach store. It remains to be seen if hiring has begun for the new store.

Expansion Continues in Manatee County

Currently, the only existing Target store in Manatee County is located in Bayshore Gardens, with a Super Target near the county line. The third planned store is set for Marketplace at Heritage Harbour, with a projected size of nearly 150,000 square feet, almost twice the size of the Beachway Plaza store. Despite the magnitude of the project, Target remains cautious in its announcements, noting that details for the new Heritage Harbour location are not yet ready to be shared.