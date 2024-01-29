TTania Tetlow: Shaping a New Era at Fordham University

Amidst a challenging landscape for higher education, Tania Tetlow, the first female and non-priest president of Fordham University, has assumed her new role. Succeeding Rev. Joseph McShane, Tetlow's diverse background, which includes a stint as a federal prosecutor and as president of Loyola University New Orleans, proves instrumental in navigating the unique challenges of the esteemed institution.

A New Era for Fordham

As a Jesuit institution nestled in the Bronx, Fordham grapples with pressures that many universities face: escalating tuition costs and the increasing skepticism towards the value of liberal arts education. Regardless, the university has witnessed an uptick in both enrolment and diversity, maintaining its reputation for serving first-generation college students and immigrant families.

Tetlow's Connection to Fordham

As president, Tetlow's mission is to steer through these challenges while preserving the Jesuit ethos. Her personal ties to Fordham are profound, rooted in a family narrative where her parents met and her father, a former Jesuit priest, married her mother, a graduate student and choir member. Tetlow's familial connection to Fordham only deepens her commitment to the institution.

Controversies and Expectations

Already, Tetlow's tenure has stirred some contention, chiefly concerning a tuition hike. Nevertheless, her leadership is viewed with anticipation, given her track record of success and her embodiment of Jesuit values. As she embarks on this new journey at Fordham, the hope is that her past experiences and deep connection to the university will guide her in leading Fordham through these challenging times.