Tangled: Disney's Enchanting Musical Adaptation Heads to the Stage

Disney fans, brace yourselves! The beloved animated film Tangled is making its way to the stage in a new musical adaptation. Here's what we know about this exciting development.

Disney's Tangled: From Silver Screen to Stage

Based on the classic German fairy tale Rapunzel by the Brothers Grimm, Tangled first captured our hearts in 2010 as an animated feature. Now, Disney Theatrical Group is exploring a stage version of this magical story, bringing Rapunzel's enchanting world to life like never before.

The Talented Team Behind the Scenes

The creative forces behind Tangled's music, Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, are no strangers to the world of Disney stage adaptations. They've previously worked on the stage versions of The Little Mermaid and Sister Act. With their combined talents, we can expect a delightful and memorable score to accompany this new production.

A Tale as Old as Time, with a Modern Twist

Tangled tells the story of Rapunzel, a lost princess with magical long blonde hair, who dreams of leaving her secluded tower to explore the world outside. With the help of Flynn Rider, a charming thief, Rapunzel embarks on an adventure filled with excitement, danger, and self-discovery. The film features the voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy.

Fans of Tangled may recall that an abridged stage adaptation premiered on the Disney Magic cruise ship in 2015. Additionally, a television series, Tangled: The Series, premiered in 2017 on Disney Channel. This new musical production promises to expand on the beloved story, offering audiences an even more immersive and enchanting experience.

As of now, there's no official release date for the Tangled stage musical. However, with Disney's track record of creating unforgettable theatrical experiences, we can't wait to see Rapunzel and her captivating world come to life on stage. Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting project unfolds.