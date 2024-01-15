en English
Business

Tanger Outlets Asheville Celebrates Ownership Change with Grand Festivities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
Tanger Outlets Asheville Celebrates Ownership Change with Grand Festivities

In the buzzing city of Asheville, the air was filled with a distinct sense of celebration as the newly rechristened Tanger Outlets Asheville marked its first weekend under new ownership with an array of special events and discounts. The outlet center, previously known as Asheville Outlets, has been acquired by Tanger in a staggering $70 million deal back in November.

Grand Celebration

The grand celebration, which spanned the weekend of January 13-15, offered a vibrant blend of live music, performances, and an assortment of family-friendly activities. The event extended beyond mere festivity, serving as a testament to Tanger’s commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for its customers.

Discounts Galore

While the celebrations were undoubtedly a draw, they were complemented by enticing discounts offered to members of the Tanger Club Program. These special deals, which are accessible through January 31, underscore Tanger’s dedication to rewarding customer loyalty.

A Seamless Transition

Amidst these changes, Nick Barrett, the Vice President of Customer Experience for Tanger Outlets Asheville, reassured patrons that the beloved aspects of the shopping experience at the center will remain intact. He expressed confidence that the transition would be bolstered by Tanger Outlets’ expertise in marketing, operations, leasing, and community engagement.

Furthermore, customers now benefit from the integration of Tanger’s digital and customer service experience, a considerable value addition that has been in effect since last week. With these enhancements, Tanger Outlets Asheville stands poised to redefine the retail landscape in the city, promising an enriched shopping experience for its patrons.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

