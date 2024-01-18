Tampa Sisters' Continuing Battle with Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

Over a year ago, Hurricane Ian ravaged the state of Florida, leaving destruction in its wake. It has been 16 months since the calamity, yet sisters Dorothy Cherry and Janice Clark, residents of Tampa, Florida, are still wrestling with its aftermath. The storm's relentless fury did not spare their home, causing extensive damage and leaving indelible scars.

Advertisment

Unresolved Damage

From a leaking roof that has led to water damage and mold growth within their home to a split tree and an uprooted pavement in their backyard, the hurricane’s impact is still palpable. A damaged fence adds to the list of unresolved issues. The sisters' grandchildren have been deprived of the joy of using the backyard since the storm.

Insurance Payouts Fall Short

Advertisment

The sisters' struggle is not just against the damage caused by the hurricane, but also against an insurance system that appears to have failed them. They received a low settlement offer from their insurance company that, after legal fees, amounted to $12,637.88 from a $17,029.40 settlement. The amount suffices only to cover the cost of a new roof, leaving other damages to their home unaddressed. The disparity between the insurance payout and the actual cost of repairs is a stark reminder of the challenges many Florida residents are facing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Unspent Aid and Lingering Frustrations

Further adding to their woes, the sisters, one of whom was bitten by a spider due to the dilapidated conditions, are feeling the strain of their inability to make repairs without paying out of pocket. The plight of the Cherry and Clark sisters is a reflection of a larger, systemic issue. Despite $9 million in aid raised for Hurricane Ian's relief campaign remaining unspent, no plans have been announced for its allocation. The funds raised, currently being used to build affordable housing for seniors, repair homes, and cover damages not covered by insurance or FEMA, still leave many families like the Cherry and Clarks grappling with unresolved issues.

As the sisters continue to figure out how to remove the damaged tree and cope with the fallout of an insurance payout that doesn't fully address their problems, their struggle serves as a potent reminder of the lasting impact of Hurricane Ian and the challenges that lie ahead for Florida's storm victims.