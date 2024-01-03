en English
Tampa Embraces Hispanic Heritage with Vibrant Dia De Los Reyes Celebrations

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
La Bahia Bakery and Tu Plaza Market are bustling with activity, their staff immersed in the joyful chaos of preparation. The occasion? A celebration of Dia De Los Reyes, or Three Kings Day, a significant event in the Hispanic cultural calendar. In Tampa, Florida, the significance of this day is particularly poignant, with the Latino community making up a significant 26% of the city’s population.

Tampa’s Embrace of Hispanic Culture

From the frenzy of baking at La Bahia Bakery to the lively decorations at Tu Plaza Market, the spirit of Dia De Los Reyes is palpable. The City of Tampa has taken note, acknowledging the rich cultural importance of this day with a free event at Al Lopez Park. Zuli Rodriguez, a proud member of the bakery staff, speaks fondly of her childhood memories of the holiday, recalling leaving grass for the Magi’s camels and waking up to presents from the three kings.

A Community Celebration

At Al Lopez Park, the celebration will be a vibrant affair, with free food, toys, face painting, and bounce houses. The highlight will be the opportunity for photos with the three kings themselves. Similarly, Ana G. Mendez University is planning an event on the eve of the holiday where the first 100 families will receive free groceries. These events are not just about celebration, but also about fostering a sense of unity and community.

The Significance of Dia De Los Reyes

At its core, Dia De Los Reyes is more than just a holiday. Maribel Garrett, Tampa’s Hispanic liaison, underscores this, pointing out the diversity in celebration methods within the Latino community. Despite the varying traditions, the shared meaning of the holiday creates a bond of cultural heritage and identity. At Tu Plaza Market, the preparation of 1,000 Roscas de Reyes cakes – akin to the King Cakes of Mardi Gras, featuring babies that symbolize Baby Jesus – epitomizes the holiday’s religious roots.

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

