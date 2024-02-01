Tampa Bay Celebrates Black History Month Amid Potential End to a Tradition

Every February, the United States pays tribute to the contributions and legacies of Black and African Americans through the observation of Black History Month. This tradition, which began in 1976, serves as an educational period and a celebration of the achievements of notable Black figures, such as Harriet Tubman and Katherine Johnson. In the Tampa Bay area, this month is marked with various celebrations across different counties including Hillsborough, Manatee, and Pinellas, providing an opportunity for community members to engage with and learn about the rich heritage and significant impact of Black individuals on American society and history.

A Month of Celebrations Across Tampa Bay

In Tampa Bay, Black History Month is commemorated through a series of events including lectures, performances, workshops, and festivals, all aimed at celebrating African American culture and history. These include activities such as a Black Pilots fly-drive celebration, a Black Family Business Workshop, a Collard Green Festival, and a Timeless Hip Hop Series, to name a few. Each event reflects the diverse heritage of the Black community and provides an opportunity for both individuals and families to engage in a celebration of Black history and culture.

Educational Resources and Initiatives

As part of the Black History Month celebrations, two public libraries in Tampa provide educational resources and exhibits related to African American history. These resources include recommended books, documentaries, and activities that can be used to engage children in open conversations about diversity and equality. Parents are encouraged to actively participate in these activities, promoting a more harmonious society.

A Potential End to a Tradition

Despite the month-long celebrations, a longstanding tradition in St. Petersburg may be in jeopardy. Every year, a flag is raised in honor of Dr. Carter G. Woodson at the start of February to celebrate Black History Month. However, this tradition may end due to a bill moving through the Florida Legislature that would ban the display of flags on government property representing political views. In spite of this, efforts continue to build a new home for the Woodson African American Museum in St. Petersburg, which would be the first building constructed specifically for an African American history museum in Florida.