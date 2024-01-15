Talos Energy Acquires QuarterNorth Energy for $1.29B, Enhancing Deepwater Assets

In a significant stride towards scaling its offshore exploration and production footprint, Talos Energy Inc. has sealed a $1.29 billion acquisition deal with QuarterNorth Energy Inc.. This well-orchestrated transaction, approved unanimously by the boards of both companies, involves a mix of 24.8 million shares of Talos's common stock and approximately $965 million in cash.

Boosting Operational Breadth and Shareholder Value

The acquisition accords Talos with a robust portfolio of high-quality deepwater assets and future development opportunities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Immediate accretion for Talos shareholders is anticipated, aligning with the company's strategy of leveraging infrastructure and complementary acreage for value creation. Timothy S. Duncan, President and CEO of Talos, hails this acquisition as a critical milestone in the journey towards building a large-scale offshore exploration and production company.

Enhancing Production Stability and Lowering Reinvestment Rates

QuarterNorth's assets, predominantly deepwater and mostly operated, are projected to yield about 30 MBoe/d (75% oil) in 2024. They comprise six major fields that promise to bolster Talos's base decline rate by nearly 20%. This implies enhanced production stability and lower reinvestment rates. The deal also foresees annual run-rate synergies of approximately $50 million, making it further accretive to shareholders.

Securing Bridge Financing and Preserving Senior Management

Talos has procured $650 million in bridge financing for the transaction and has garnered the requisite approvals from its reserves-based loan lender group. The senior management team will remain intact, and the board will be expanded to include an additional independent director. The transaction is set to conclude by the end of the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

In an effort to shed more light on this landmark transaction, a conference call and webcast have been scheduled for January 16, 2024.