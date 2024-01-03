en English
Business

Takeshi Numoto: The New CMO of Microsoft and the Architect of its Cloud Revenue Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
Takeshi Numoto: The New CMO of Microsoft and the Architect of its Cloud Revenue Growth

The tech world is abuzz as Takeshi Numoto, a seasoned marketing executive at Microsoft, assumes his new role as chief marketing officer (CMO), taking over from Chris Capossela. Despite maintaining a low-key public presence, Numoto has been a key architect behind Microsoft’s success, working effectively behind the scenes and serving as one of CEO Satya Nadella’s most trusted advisers.

Numoto: The Oracle of Microsoft’s Cloud Revenue Growth

Within Microsoft’s walls, Numoto’s name is synonymous with revenue growth. He is celebrated for his astute strategy that has significantly boosted Microsoft’s cloud business revenue. His approach involved a seemingly risky move—raising the prices for Microsoft’s software packages. But the risk paid off, as Microsoft managed to increase its prices without alienating customers. This daring strategy led to a dramatic surge in the cloud business revenue, from a modest $8 billion in 2015 to a staggering $140 billion in the year ending June 2023.

Avoiding the Legacy Tech Company Pitfalls

Numoto’s strategy has not only been a game-changer for Microsoft but has also served as a beacon for other legacy tech companies struggling to stay relevant in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape. While IBM and Cisco, among others, have seen their fortunes dwindle, Microsoft has managed to defy this trend and maintain a competitive edge over both legacy and emerging enterprise software firms.

The Next Challenge for Numoto

With his promotion to CMO, Numoto faces a fresh challenge. His task now is to persuade customers to further invest in Microsoft’s offerings. This is especially critical as Microsoft prepares to roll out artificial intelligence (AI)-powered versions of Office and other services. If Numoto’s track record is anything to go by, then this new challenge is destined to become yet another feather in his cap.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

