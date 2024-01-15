en English
International Relations

Taiwan’s President Meets Unofficial US Delegation Amid Rising Tensions with China

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
On a recent visit to Taiwan, an unofficial US delegation, including former US National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley and former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg, met with President Tsai Ing-wen and President-elect William Lai Ching-te. This meeting underscored the strength of the partnership between Taiwan and the US, a relationship that persists despite the lack of formal diplomatic recognition of Taiwan by most countries. The visit comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, especially following the recent election of a pro-sovereignty candidate in Taiwan.

Unwavering Alliance Amid Geopolitical Strains

The unofficial visit by the US delegation reaffirms the US commitment to Taiwan, which serves as its top weapons provider. The meeting occurred amidst Beijing’s condemnation of overseas governments congratulating Taiwan on its weekend election. The election resulted in an unprecedented third term for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party under the leadership of Lai, a development that has drawn ire from Beijing. China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and has objected to any gesture that suggests official recognition of Taiwan.

Resolute Defense and Democratic Values

President-elect Lai Ching-te and current President Tsai Ing-wen highlighted the importance of freedom and democracy in their meetings with the US delegation. Under Tsai’s administration, Taiwan has fortified its defense resources to deter threats from China, which has cut off all high-level communications with Tsai since her election and continues to maintain a military presence around Taiwan. Lai’s victory in the election, though a setback for China’s efforts to assert control over Taiwan, has spurred Beijing to sustain its military, diplomatic, and economic threats against the island.

Global Reactions and Future Implications

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Lai on his victory, a gesture that sparked a backlash from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. They argued that the message sent a wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and violated a US commitment to maintain only unofficial ties with Taiwan. Nevertheless, the Democratic Progressive Party will hold the presidency for a third four-year term, following eight years under Tsai. Despite the complexity of the geopolitical landscape, the commitment of the US to Taiwan’s continued prosperity and cross-Strait peace and stability remains unwavering.

International Relations United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

