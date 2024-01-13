en English
China

Taiwan’s Election and the $10 Trillion Risk to the Global Economy

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Taiwan's Election and the $10 Trillion Risk to the Global Economy

A hypothetical war over Taiwan could potentially send shockwaves through global economies, with Bloomberg Economics estimating the costs at a staggering $10 trillion, equivalent to 10% of the global GDP. This is a significantly higher impact than the repercussions of the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Global Financial Crisis. The factors stoking this conflict risk include China’s burgeoning economic and military power, a strengthening sense of national identity within Taiwan, and increasingly tense relations between Beijing and Washington.

Rising Tensions over Taiwan’s Presidential Election

Taiwan’s presidential election held on January 13, 2024, sets the stage for a potential crisis. The election focuses on cross-Strait relations and could be a turning point depending on the outcome. China, opposing the independence-leaning DPP, has warned of potential armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait that could disrupt the global economy. Conversely, the US takes no side on Taiwan’s statehood but opposes any unilateral change to the status quo.

Economic Concerns Dominate Political Discussions

While there are worries about the possibility of war with China, economic issues like sluggish exports, declining real wages, and the rising cost of caring for an aging society dominate the political landscape in Taiwan. The economy has slowed, with GDP growth dropping significantly from 6.6% in 2021 to 1.4% in 2023. Taiwan’s economy heavily relies on semiconductor manufacturing, with TSMC accounting for 27% of the total market capitalization of all companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Global Implications of Taiwan’s Election

The outcome of the election has far-reaching implications for Taiwan’s relationship with both China and the United States. Many see Taiwan as the biggest flashpoint in relations between Washington and Beijing. With Taiwan being the world’s largest producer of advanced logic semiconductors, a Chinese invasion would lead to a significant disruption in the semiconductor supply, trade sanctions, and tariffs. This would result in a 10.2% blow to the global economy, with South Korea, Japan, and other East Asian economies being the most impacted.

In the case of a yearlong blockade of Taiwan by mainland China, the global GDP in the first year would still be down 8.9%, driven by the potential impact on the semiconductor supply, shipping disruption, and financial market fallout. The results of Taiwan’s election, therefore, are consequential not just for its over 23 million people but for the entire world. The assessment of the financial repercussions of potential conflict serves as a caution against any escalation that could lead to war, suggesting that maintaining the status quo may be the safest option for all parties involved.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters.

