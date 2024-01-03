Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association Launches Tender for U.S. Wheat

In a move reflecting the dynamics of the global grain market, the Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association has initiated a tender for the procurement of roughly 82,975 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat from the United States. The association seeks various wheat types, including dark northern spring, hard red winter, and white wheat, all set for shipping in 2024 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

Details of the Tender

The tender is bifurcated into two consignments, with the first consignment of 41,325 tons slated for dispatch between February 27 and March 12, and the second consignment of 41,650 tons between March 16 and March 30. The closing date for price offer submissions is January 5. These tenders from the association hold significance as they mirror the pricing of U.S. wheat exports in Asian markets.

Previous Purchases

The last tender, reported on November 30, involved the acquisition of 109,325 tons of milling wheat, also originating from the United States. This showcases the association’s consistent reliance on U.S. wheat to meet its demands.

Implication on Global Grain Trade

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been a major headline in 2023, causing fluctuations in the global grain market. In this context, the Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association’s consistent wheat procurement from the U.S. may offer a sense of stability to the market participants. The association’s tenders not only aim to secure a steady supply of high-quality wheat for its members but also help meet the country’s flour production demand.