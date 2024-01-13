en English
China

Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Sets Course for Relations with China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
In the wake of the Taiwan presidential elections, the ruling party’s candidate, Lai Ching-te, emerged victorious, a development that has set the course for the island’s relations with China over the next four years. China has expressed strong opposition to Lai’s election as the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) leader and incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen remain defiant about China’s sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

China’s Stance

China, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory, has denounced the DPP as a separatist force. Beijing has echoed its disapproval of the election of Lai Ching-te, who has been described as a ‘separatist’ and ‘troublemaker’ by China. In spite of the warnings from Beijing, Taiwanese voters have chosen to extend the eight-year rule of the DPP, a party considered least friendly to Beijing.

US Reaction

The United States, while not supporting Taiwan independence, has congratulated Lai on his victory and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Strait. The US maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan under its longstanding One China policy. It recognizes Beijing as the sole legitimate government of China but has pledged support for Taiwan’s defense.

Implications for Taiwan

The election outcome is expected to determine Taiwan’s ties with China and the West, as well as the state of play in the South China Sea. With the DPP losing its parliamentary majority, Lai faces a challenging task of passing legislation through a hostile parliament. Despite his association with the Taiwanese independence movement, Lai has ruled out declaring independence during his tenure, in an apparent bid to reassure Washington.

Lai’s Victory Speech

In his victory speech, Lai offered an olive branch to Beijing, calling for exchanges and cooperation with China. His victory, with slightly more than 40% of the vote, reflects a strong rejection of Chinese pressure. However, the DPP’s loss of majority in parliament and Lai’s lower vote percentage compared to his predecessor indicate public frustration with domestic issues within Taiwan.

China Taiwan United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

