Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team to Conduct First Prescribed Burns of 2024

In a proactive move to mitigate the risk of destructive wildfires, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) has announced plans to conduct the first prescribed burns of 2024 in the Lake Tahoe basin. These operations are set to commence this week, dependent on favorable weather conditions. The announcement comes on the heels of the successful completion of the 2023 prescribed burn activities on December 18.

Role of Prescribed Burns in Forest Management

Prescribed burns are viewed as an indispensable tool in forest management. By eliminating fuels such as pinecones, needles, and dead tree limbs that could intensify unwanted wildland fires, these controlled fires reduce the risk of rapid fire spread. Further, they emulate the characteristics of low-intensity fires, which are cooler and more leisurely than the typically more destructive wildland fires seen during peak fire seasons.

Burn Locations

In the upcoming operations, TFFT will conduct one prescribed burn on the California side near Kings Beach. Additionally, two burns will take place on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. Residents and visitors may witness visible smoke during the burns. However, air quality can be monitored through the AirNow.gov website and the AirNow mobile app.

Implications of Prescribed Burns

These prescribed burns not only contribute to the safety of communities but also to the overall health of the region’s forests. In 2023, various fire agencies within the Lake Tahoe Basin treated over 1,000 acres using prescribed burns. This not only helped maintain forest health but also paved the way for the implementation of projects like the North Yuba Landscape Resilience Project (NYLRP) scheduled for mid-2024. The NYLRP plans to implement forest health treatments, including selective forest thinning and extensive fuel reduction work.