Taffy Event Strategies and Leading Edge Expositions Join Forces for 10th Annual CWCBExpo

In a significant move for the East Coast cannabis business, Taffy Event Strategies is joining forces with Leading Edge Expositions for the production of the 10th Annual CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition), to be held on June 5-6, 2024, at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Advertisment

Anticipation Surrounding the CWCBExpo

The CWCBExpo is anticipated to be a landmark event, coinciding with the burgeoning legal cannabis market in New York. Governor Katherine Hochul projects the market will generate substantial revenue and create thousands of jobs, with a focus on equity, small business growth, quality, and safety. This year's Expo will feature an exhibit floor, a conference program with expert speakers from finance, start-ups, investing, science, and technology sectors, and numerous networking opportunities.

Women in Cannabis: A New Addition

Advertisment

A new addition to the CWCBExpo is the "Women in Cannabis" Luncheon, a fitting complement to the Women's Pavilion. This initiative underscores the growing importance of women in the cannabis industry and provides a platform for fostering connections and sharing expertise.

Key People and Organizations

Mary Bender, a veteran with extensive trade show and sales experience, has been appointed as the CWCBExpo Show Director. Taffy Event Strategies, led by CEO Jennifer Hoff, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has a reputation for producing industry-leading events. CWCBExpo, produced by Leading Edge Expositions, is a business-to-business trade show for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry and serves as a leading forum for industry professionals.

The partnership between Taffy Event Strategies and Leading Edge Expositions aims to leverage their combined resources and expertise to enhance the CWCBExpo and its impact on the cannabis industry. Registration is now open for CWCBExpo New York.