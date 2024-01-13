en English
Transportation

Tacoma’s Hylebos Bridge Closed: Sub-Freezing Temperatures Cause Centerlock Malfunction

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Tacoma’s Hylebos Bridge Closed: Sub-Freezing Temperatures Cause Centerlock Malfunction

Imposing a sudden halt to the hustle and bustle of Tacoma, Washington, the Hylebos Bridge, a crucial link in the city’s transportation network, has been forced to close its gates to vehicular traffic. This unexpected decision resulted from the sub-freezing temperatures that have gripped the city, causing key components of the bridge, the centerlocks, to malfunction. Unlike the average passerby’s perception of a bridge as a simple connection between two points, the Hylebos Bridge, a drawbridge, is a complex piece of engineering with a multitude of moving parts.

The Glitch in the Mechanism

At the heart of this temporary suspension lies an issue with the centerlocks, an essential component of drawbridges that secure the bridge deck in place. Functioning as a safety mechanism, these locks ensure that vehicles can cross the bridge without risking the deck moving beneath them. However, the biting cold that has swept over Tacoma has led to these centerlocks failing to engage, creating a potential hazard for vehicular movement.

Navigating Around the Problem

Addressing the situation, the city’s Public Works department has instructed the bridge operator to maintain the bridge in an upright position. Despite the vehicular traffic coming to a standstill, this move allows the uninterrupted flow of shipping traffic through the Hylebos Waterway in the Tacoma Tideflats. The marine vessels, largely unaffected by the bridge’s closure, can continue their operations, underscoring the adaptability of Tacoma’s transportation system.

Waiting for the Thaw

As the city grapples with the icy temperatures, Maria Lee, the City of Tacoma spokeswoman, shed light on the situation. She emphasized that the cold weather can lead to operational difficulties with the bridge, affecting its mechanisms. However, she assured residents that further tests will be conducted on the centerlocks when temperatures rise above freezing levels, marking a proactive approach to resolving the issue.

Yet, a sense of uncertainty hangs in the air, with no specific timeframe for when the bridge will reopen to vehicle traffic. This decision is largely dependent on the weather conditions, reminding us once again of the inherent connection between the built environment and the natural world. For now, Tacoma waits, its daily rhythm altered, yet not entirely disrupted, displaying resilience in the face of adversity.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

