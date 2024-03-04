Tacoma's DeMolay Sandspit Park $1.9M Revamp Stirs Local Concern Over Wildlife Impact

Residents, including avid birdwatchers, express unease over the proposed $1.9 million enhancements to Tacoma DeMolay Sandspit Park. The development, aimed at improving accessibility and recreational facilities, has sparked a debate on the potential ecological repercussions and the preservation of the Sandspit's natural beauty.

Striking a Balance Between Development and Conservation

The Peninsula Metropolitan Parks District's (PenMet) ambitious plan for the park on Fox Island includes installing newly paved paths, a pavilion with restrooms, and enhanced overnight accommodations for kayakers. Despite intentions to make the park more accessible and solve parking issues, residents and environmental advocates urge a reevaluation of the project's scope. They fear irreversible damage to the Sandspit's ecosystem, which serves as a crucial habitat for local wildlife. Fox Island Community and Recreation Association's representative, Craig McLaughlin, emphasizes the importance of letting nature thrive without significant human alteration.

The design plan, incorporating feedback from an advisory group that includes local organizations and environmental groups, aims to cater to community needs while respecting the ecological sensitivity of the area. However, concerns remain about the project's potential to displace local fauna, particularly bird species that frequent the preserve. PenMet has outlined measures to minimize environmental impact, including tree preservation efforts and additional native plantings to enhance the area's natural state. Yet, the question of whether these measures will suffice to protect the preserve's unique ecosystem lingers among community members.

The Path Ahead for DeMolay Sandspit Park

As the final design awaits approval, the discourse surrounding the Sandspit Park development underscores a broader conversation about the balance between enhancing public spaces and conserving natural habitats. The project, set to commence in spring 2025, will be a testament to PenMet's ability to integrate community input with its vision for the park's future. Meanwhile, local birdwatchers and conservationists remain hopeful that a middle ground can be found, preserving the Sandspit Preserve's charm and ecological significance for generations to come.