Tacoma Braces for Unrelenting Rainfall: A Week of High Precipitation Forecasted

The city of Tacoma stands braced for a stretch of wet weather, as meteorological forecasts indicate a high probability of continued rainfall in the coming days. The imminent downpour is not a fleeting occurrence but rather a persistent weather pattern, set to drench the city for most of the coming week.

Weekend Forecast: Rainfall with High Chances of Precipitation

As Saturday draws to a close, the likelihood of rain escalates to a significant 90 percent after 10 p.m. The downpour is not expected to relent, with Sunday's forecast showing an unequivocal 100 percent chance of rain. Amid the persistent precipitation, the high temperature is anticipated to hover near the 51-degree mark.

Continuing Showers into the New Week

The start of the new week brings no respite from the wet conditions. Projections for Monday and Tuesday indicate an 80 percent chance of continued precipitation. The mercury is likely to touch highs near 49 and 51 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Midweek Forecast: Persistent Rainfall

Midweek forecasts continue to signal rainfall for Tacoma. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are all expected to see the wet weather persist, with high temperatures maintaining a steady range around 51, 52, and 50 degrees, respectively. The above-normal precipitation pattern is expected to continue through the end of the month, bringing with it the potential for urban flooding in Whatcom County and rising river levels.

In light of the forecast, residents are advised to keep essential rain gear, such as raincoats and umbrellas, within easy reach. The continued rainfall and the potential for flooding underscore the importance of remaining prepared and weather-aware during this period of persistent wet conditions.