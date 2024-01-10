en English
Society

Tacoma Braces for Inclement Weather: Extends Support to Homeless

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
Tacoma Braces for Inclement Weather: Extends Support to Homeless

In anticipation of an expected onslaught of high winds, heavy rain, and freezing temperatures, the city of Tacoma is stepping up its efforts to offer support to its homeless population and those in dire need. The forecasted inclement weather, set to descend this upcoming weekend and persist into the next week, has prompted the city to extend the availability of additional shelter beds into the following week.

Additional Shelter Beds to Combat the Cold

Starting Tuesday evening, Tacoma has swung open the doors of various shelter locations, offering an additional 120 beds. This measure provides a lifeline to those braving the harsh outdoors, offering a warm, safe haven from the freezing temperatures. In addition, the Tacoma Rescue Mission is lending their support by offering 50 beds for adults experiencing homelessness. This expanded shelter capacity is slated to continue until the weather shows signs of relenting.

On the frontlines of this effort is the city’s Homeless Engagement Alternatives Liaison (HEAL) team. This dedicated team is actively distributing essentials such as blankets, gloves, socks, hats, and hand warmers to those existing without the comforts of a home. They are not only focused on immediate relief but also on the continued well-being of these individuals, offering water and pet food throughout the year. They play a crucial role in bridging the gap between those living outdoors and the available shelters, helping to connect individuals and ensuring they are aware of the support at their disposal.

Society United States Weather
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

