en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Taboola.com Ltd: Insider Selling Trend Raises Eyebrows

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Taboola.com Ltd: Insider Selling Trend Raises Eyebrows

Taboola.com Ltd, a global discovery platform providing content recommendations, is witnessing a significant trend in its insider trading activities. Over the past twelve months, insiders have sold a staggering 1,315,884 of their shares, creating a pattern of 26 insider sales against just one purchase. The most recent sale occurred when the company’s shares stood at $4.12 each, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $1.196 billion for Taboola.com Ltd. This pattern of consistent insider selling could be an essential factor for shareholders and potential investors evaluating the company’s stock performance and insider confidence.

Insider Activity in Focus

Eldad Maniv, President and COO of Taboola.com Ltd, sold 219,231 shares on January 16, 2024, as per a recent SEC filing. This sale is in addition to their previous divestments, making a total of 1,315,884 shares sold over the past year. Interestingly, Maniv has not made any purchases during this period. This trend of sales significantly outweighing purchases might provide a glimpse into the insider’s perspective on the company’s valuation and future prospects.

Taboola’s Market Position

On the day of Maniv’s most recent transaction, Taboola.com Ltd’s shares were trading at $4.12 each. This pricing placed the company’s market capitalization at $1.196 billion. The recent spate of insider selling contributes to an ongoing trend within the company.

The Broader Picture

Over the past quarter, insiders at Sabre, a peer in the sector, have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought, with sales totaling 423,963.00 in company stock against zero purchases. At Sabre, just 1.32% of the stock is held by insiders, with a staggering 99.23% owned by institutions. Sabre’s earnings are projected to grow from 0.66 to 0.05 per share in the coming year, offering an intriguing comparison to Taboola.com Ltd’s performance and insider sentiment.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Expands Distribution Network with TLSMS Partnership
Converge ICT Solutions Inc., a leading broadband service provider in the Philippines, has inked a strategic partnership with TL Sales and Management Services Inc. (TLSMS) to broaden the distribution of its products across the nation. The agreement, which involves over 200 stores owned and operated by TLSMS, aims to bring world-class fiber broadband connectivity closer
Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Expands Distribution Network with TLSMS Partnership
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
24 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
25 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
12 mins ago
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
16 mins ago
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
21 mins ago
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
Latest Headlines
World News
CES 2024: A Showcase of Groundbreaking Consumer Electronics
58 seconds
CES 2024: A Showcase of Groundbreaking Consumer Electronics
The Race for Wheeling's Mayoral Seat Officially Begins
1 min
The Race for Wheeling's Mayoral Seat Officially Begins
NHL Updates: Senators Sign Pinto, Hurricanes Claim Martin, and Player Performance Highlights
1 min
NHL Updates: Senators Sign Pinto, Hurricanes Claim Martin, and Player Performance Highlights
City Official Warns of Tax Hike Amid Immigration Funding Conflict
1 min
City Official Warns of Tax Hike Amid Immigration Funding Conflict
Basketball Prodigy Mikayla Blakes to Announce College Commitment
1 min
Basketball Prodigy Mikayla Blakes to Announce College Commitment
Guido van der Valk Braces to Defend Title at The Country Club Invitational
1 min
Guido van der Valk Braces to Defend Title at The Country Club Invitational
Anganwadi Crisis Deepens: Union Leaders Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Protest
5 mins
Anganwadi Crisis Deepens: Union Leaders Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Protest
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
6 mins
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
6 mins
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app