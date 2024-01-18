Taboola.com Ltd: Insider Selling Trend Raises Eyebrows

Taboola.com Ltd, a global discovery platform providing content recommendations, is witnessing a significant trend in its insider trading activities. Over the past twelve months, insiders have sold a staggering 1,315,884 of their shares, creating a pattern of 26 insider sales against just one purchase. The most recent sale occurred when the company’s shares stood at $4.12 each, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $1.196 billion for Taboola.com Ltd. This pattern of consistent insider selling could be an essential factor for shareholders and potential investors evaluating the company’s stock performance and insider confidence.

Insider Activity in Focus

Eldad Maniv, President and COO of Taboola.com Ltd, sold 219,231 shares on January 16, 2024, as per a recent SEC filing. This sale is in addition to their previous divestments, making a total of 1,315,884 shares sold over the past year. Interestingly, Maniv has not made any purchases during this period. This trend of sales significantly outweighing purchases might provide a glimpse into the insider’s perspective on the company’s valuation and future prospects.

Taboola’s Market Position

On the day of Maniv’s most recent transaction, Taboola.com Ltd’s shares were trading at $4.12 each. This pricing placed the company’s market capitalization at $1.196 billion. The recent spate of insider selling contributes to an ongoing trend within the company.

The Broader Picture

Over the past quarter, insiders at Sabre, a peer in the sector, have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought, with sales totaling 423,963.00 in company stock against zero purchases. At Sabre, just 1.32% of the stock is held by insiders, with a staggering 99.23% owned by institutions. Sabre’s earnings are projected to grow from 0.66 to 0.05 per share in the coming year, offering an intriguing comparison to Taboola.com Ltd’s performance and insider sentiment.