TA Realty Establishes New Hyperscale Data Center Division

TA Realty, a leading North American real estate investment firm, has announced the creation of a specialized division focused on hyperscale data center development. The move represents a strategic expansion to the company's portfolio, reflecting its commitment to meeting the rising demand for data center infrastructure in key markets across the globe.

Leadership with Proven Expertise

At the helm of the newly formed hyperscale division is Tim Shaheen, a seasoned professional in the field. Shaheen brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously held high-ranking positions at Aligned Energy and EdgeConneX. His roles as EVP of strategy and development at Aligned Energy and former VP of business development at EdgeConneX have honed his expertise and leadership skills, making him an ideal choice to steer the new initiative.

Joining Shaheen in this endeavor is Adam Black, who will oversee the design and construction of TA Realty's data center assets. Black, a former employee of tech giants Google and Facebook (now Meta), is armed with a deep understanding of the intricate infrastructure needs of hyperscale data centers, bringing invaluable insight to the team.

A significant Lease Agreement

Adding to the momentum, TA Realty, backed by Mitsubishi Estate, secured a substantial lease agreement in November for a 430MW data center campus in Loudoun County, Virginia. The entire campus, with a full build-out projected to be completed by 2027, will be managed by the hyperscale division. This significant deal underscores the firm's strategic approach in expanding its footprint in the data center market.

Shaping the Future of Data Centers

Through this new division, TA Realty aims to pioneer the design and operation of hyperscale data centers, pushing the boundaries of innovation. By fostering community collaboration and striving for superior data center solutions, the company is poised to make a significant impact in the data center industry. With Shaheen and Black leading the charge, TA Realty's hyperscale division is set to shape the future of data center development, tackling the high demand head-on and setting new standards in the industry.