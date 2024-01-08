en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Ta-Nehisi Coates Launches the Courage Fund to Combat Sexual Violence

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
Ta-Nehisi Coates Launches the Courage Fund to Combat Sexual Violence

Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates is spearheading a new initiative, the Courage Fund, to combat sexual violence and bolster education and healing programs, primarily focused on Black women and girls. The fund, in collaboration with nonprofits A Long Walk Home and A Call to Men, sets its fundraising goal at $10 million over the next two years. The Ford Foundation has already stepped forward with a generous donation of $1 million, while Coates himself, musician John Legend, and professional basketball player Harrison Barnes have also made pledges.

Empowering the Courageous

The Courage Fund is designed to honor and support the brave individuals who’ve risked everything to break the cycle of sexual violence. One such individual is Stephanie ‘Sparkle’ Edwards, whose testimonial in R. Kelly’s trial inspired Coates to establish this initiative. The fund will confer awards every other year to these champions, with each recipient receiving no less than $250,000.

A New Approach to Awareness and Education

Aside from financial support, the Courage Fund will also launch public awareness campaigns and kickoff educational programs in unconventional settings such as nail salons and barber shops. These programs, commencing in Chicago, aim to foster a widespread understanding of sexual assault and its prevention, with plans for a nationwide rollout in the future.

Addressing a Philanthropic Gap

The creation of the Courage Fund underscores the limited percentage of U.S. charitable donations directed towards women and girls-focused charities, and an even smaller fraction reaching organizations that serve Black survivors of sexual assault. Figures in the field, such as Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, see the Courage Fund as a significant stride in the right direction. They hope it will inspire additional philanthropic support for addressing sexual violence and further highlight the need for focused efforts towards the protection and empowerment of Black women and girls.

0
Social Issues United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
12 mins ago
Stefflon Don vs. Jada Kingdom: A Lyrical Feud Shakes the Dancehall Landscape
When the dancehall echo chamber reverberated with the lyrical crossfire between Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom, the music community sat up and took note. The feud, which unfolded like a modern-day dancehall saga, has its roots entangled in a complex web of artistic rivalry, past relationships, and a highly speculated gift. The Unveiling of a
Stefflon Don vs. Jada Kingdom: A Lyrical Feud Shakes the Dancehall Landscape
Operation Rampart: Cracking Down on Dangerous Social Media Trends in Rail Networks
29 mins ago
Operation Rampart: Cracking Down on Dangerous Social Media Trends in Rail Networks
Teenagers Face Charges After Broadcasting Police Chase on Social Media
33 mins ago
Teenagers Face Charges After Broadcasting Police Chase on Social Media
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
16 mins ago
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
18 mins ago
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
From South Carolina to France: A Memorial Bottle's Unexpected Journey
22 mins ago
From South Carolina to France: A Memorial Bottle's Unexpected Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Edinburgh Rugby Coach Lauds Bill Mata's Dedication Ahead of Season's End
14 seconds
Edinburgh Rugby Coach Lauds Bill Mata's Dedication Ahead of Season's End
Bob MacIntyre: Embarking on a New Journey in PGA Tour
41 seconds
Bob MacIntyre: Embarking on a New Journey in PGA Tour
Miami Dolphins' Postseason Challenge: Losing Key Linebackers to Injury
53 seconds
Miami Dolphins' Postseason Challenge: Losing Key Linebackers to Injury
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
1 min
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
2 mins
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
2 mins
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
Impending Snowstorm Delays Green Bay Gamblers' Clash with Chicago Steel
2 mins
Impending Snowstorm Delays Green Bay Gamblers' Clash with Chicago Steel
Sam Daley-Harris Advocates for Personal Engagement in Political Advocacy
2 mins
Sam Daley-Harris Advocates for Personal Engagement in Political Advocacy
No Labels Faces Opposition as It Seeks 2024 Independent Unity Ticket
3 mins
No Labels Faces Opposition as It Seeks 2024 Independent Unity Ticket
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app