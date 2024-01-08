Ta-Nehisi Coates Launches the Courage Fund to Combat Sexual Violence

Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates is spearheading a new initiative, the Courage Fund, to combat sexual violence and bolster education and healing programs, primarily focused on Black women and girls. The fund, in collaboration with nonprofits A Long Walk Home and A Call to Men, sets its fundraising goal at $10 million over the next two years. The Ford Foundation has already stepped forward with a generous donation of $1 million, while Coates himself, musician John Legend, and professional basketball player Harrison Barnes have also made pledges.

Empowering the Courageous

The Courage Fund is designed to honor and support the brave individuals who’ve risked everything to break the cycle of sexual violence. One such individual is Stephanie ‘Sparkle’ Edwards, whose testimonial in R. Kelly’s trial inspired Coates to establish this initiative. The fund will confer awards every other year to these champions, with each recipient receiving no less than $250,000.

A New Approach to Awareness and Education

Aside from financial support, the Courage Fund will also launch public awareness campaigns and kickoff educational programs in unconventional settings such as nail salons and barber shops. These programs, commencing in Chicago, aim to foster a widespread understanding of sexual assault and its prevention, with plans for a nationwide rollout in the future.

Addressing a Philanthropic Gap

The creation of the Courage Fund underscores the limited percentage of U.S. charitable donations directed towards women and girls-focused charities, and an even smaller fraction reaching organizations that serve Black survivors of sexual assault. Figures in the field, such as Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, see the Courage Fund as a significant stride in the right direction. They hope it will inspire additional philanthropic support for addressing sexual violence and further highlight the need for focused efforts towards the protection and empowerment of Black women and girls.