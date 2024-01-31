T3 Conference Celebrates 20 Years of Technological Evolution in Advisory Sector

The T3 Conference, a pivotal event in the independent advisor technology marketplace, marked its 20th anniversary in grand style with 100 technology companies and nearly 1,000 attendees at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas. Launched as 'Virtual Office News' two decades ago, the conference, now known as T3 for 'Technology Tools for Today', has served as a crucial indicator of emerging technologies that bolster independent advisors in enhancing productivity and client service.

A Journey of Evolution

Over the past 20 years, T3 has witnessed and tracked the evolution of technology in the advisory sector. A significant trend observed a decade ago was the rise of robo-advisors. Contrary to popular belief at the time, the advent of robo-advisors did not eclipse the importance of human advisors. However, many innovations introduced by robo-advisors, such as digital account opening, have seamlessly integrated into the industry, transforming the way independent advisors operate.

Current Focus: Personalization

In recent years, T3 has shifted its focus to personalization in advisory services, exploring how to strike a balance between customization and scalability using new technologies. This year's conference was no different, putting a spotlight on technologies that enable independent advisors to deliver personalized portfolios at scale.

Nebo Wealth: A Game Changer

A standout announcement at the event was the launch of Nebo Wealth by GMO. This comprehensive platform, designed to assist Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in delivering personalized portfolios at scale, offers features like automated trading, rebalancing, performance reporting, and back-office support. With $2 billion in platform assets, Nebo Wealth promises to be a game changer in the industry.

Disrupting the RIA Custody Market

The conference also unveiled Apex Advisor Solutions' foray into the RIA custody business with Apex Astra. Leveraging their flexible APIs and robust platform, Apex Astra aims to disrupt the traditional RIA custody market and herald a new era of innovation in the sector.

As T3 celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is clear that the conference continues to be a harbinger of technological advancements in the independent advisor marketplace. The past two decades have witnessed remarkable changes, and with the introduction of cutting-edge tools like Nebo Wealth and Apex Astra, the future looks even more promising.